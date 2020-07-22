/
buck creek area
113 Apartments for rent in Buck Creek Area, Abilene, TX
Verified
The Residence at Heritage Park
2789 E Lake Rd, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1231 sqft
A large grotto-style pool, 24 hour gym and Sandy volleyball court provide residents with plenty of on-site entertainment. Apartments in this complex feature large closets, covered parking and built-in microwaves for ultimate convenience.
257 Trailway Drive
257 Trailway Drive, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$600
924 sqft
Nice Two bedroom, two bath mobile home. Spacious layout, central heat and air. Fenced yard
2110 Patriot Commons Road
2110 Patriot Commons Road, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1221 sqft
Owner must approve all pets
2165 Continental Avenue
2165 Continental Ave, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1643 sqft
HOME IS OCCUPIED! Great floor plan with large island kitchen, spacious master bedroom with luxury master bath. Split bedrooms and covered back yard patio.
2218 Independence Boulevard
2218 Independence Blvd, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1111 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom located on the North side of Abilene. This property is newly painted and has a garage, fireplace, and a fenced in backyard. All kitchen appliances are included. Ready to rent on August 19th!
Results within 1 mile of Buck Creek Area
2491 MADISON AVE
2491 Madison Avenue, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1514 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Home with Large Backyard - Property Id: 95323 This recently updated house has a 70 x 60 backyard, with 3 large bedrooms and walk in closets.
Courtyard Park
3309 Sherry Lane, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
480 sqft
CourtYard Park - Property Id: 307090 Major Improvements! Efficiency and 1 bedroom units available for immediate move ins Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3309-sherry-ln-abilene-tx/307090 Property Id 307090 (RLNE5949122)
2425 Bridge Ave
2425 Bridge Avenue, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1290 sqft
2425 Bridge Ave Available 09/01/20 2425 Bridge Ave - (RLNE5496723)
826 EN 15th Street
826 East North 15th Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$990
1218 sqft
826 EN 15th Street Available 08/21/20 826 EN 15th - 826 EN 15th (RLNE3343185)
2125 Cedar Crest Drive
2125 Cedar Crest Drive, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1707 sqft
Newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom located on the North side of Abilene. Very spacious and large kitchen as well as living area. Appliances included and ready for move in mid-July! Apply at www.barnettandhill.com
1402 Westheimer Road
1402 Westheimer Road, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
919 sqft
No pets allowed
3017 Clinton Street
3017 Clinton Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
Recently freshened and updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home close to HSU and Hendricks. Home has wood look flooring and nice grey walls with white trim. Exterior has also just been painted. Bathrooms have been redone and are fresh and new.
2272 Oakland Drive
2272 Oakland Drive, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$595
800 sqft
Ready to call home! Immediately available, cute & affordable 2 BR 1 BA recently renovated apartment! Appliances includes stack washer-dryer, over 900 sq ft, onsite parking, large fenced yard, proactive management, conveniently located close to
2115 Lowden
2115 Lowden Street, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$500
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Two bedroom, one bath duplex with stove and refrigerator.
57 Teakwood Street
57 Teakwood Lane, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
682 sqft
2 bedroom duplex located right under a nice shady tree! Great access to the duplex because it is right off Griffith and North 10th AND that makes it close to ACU, HSU, Texas Tech Pharmacy School, Hendrick, shopping, dining....
2151 Westview Drive
2151 Westview Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$990
1212 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY! Lease or Lease with Option to Purchase! Many Updates and ready for a New Renter or Owner to carry to the Next Level.
2682 Madison
2682 Madison Avenue, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1230 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath house walking distance to ACU and close to Hendricks Hospital. New carpet in the bedrooms and new paint through out the house. 2 car garage with opener. Call for a showing.
2650 Madison Avenue
2650 Madison Avenue, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1176 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Very large 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with attached garage. This apartment was built in 2013! Sizable bedrooms, plush carpet, stainless steel appliances, can lighting, built-in microwave, and dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of Buck Creek Area
Summer Wind
1000 S Clack St, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
950 sqft
Summer Wind Apartment Homes is a great place to choose an apartment in Abilene, TX.
Bent Tree
2800 S 25th St, Abilene, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$760
1016 sqft
Whether you're moving from across the city or across the country, selecting an apartment in Abilene, TX, that's part of the Bent Tree Apartment Homes community is an excellent decision. We offer comfortable homes and excellent community amenities.
Stonegate
5125 Fairmont St, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$775
973 sqft
Welcome to Stonegate Apartments in Abilene, Texas. We boast affordable luxury with a convenient location in Abilenes coziest residential neighborhood, which also offers access to the city's best activities and attractions.
Royale Orleans
2701 Southwest Dr, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1699 sqft
Welcome home to a fully-appointed apartment with a gourmet kitchen, private patio or balcony, and on-site covered parking and clothing centers. Ideal location just minutes from Mall of Abilene and downtown Abilene.
Riatta Ranch
1111 Musken Rd, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$712
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,112
1234 sqft
Contemporary apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Parking available. Community highlights include a pool, volleyball court, and business center. Close to Abilene Zoo and Abilene Christian University. Easy access to I-20 for convenient transportation.
The Landing
5450 Texas Ave, Abilene, TX
Studio
$585
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$615
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
845 sqft
Convenient location close to the Mall of Abilene and Dyess Air Force Base. Fully equipped kitchens, air conditioning, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and skylights. Dogs and cats welcome.