12 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Abilene, TX

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Summer Wind
1000 S Clack St, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$715
950 sqft
Summer Wind Apartment Homes is a great place to choose an apartment in Abilene, TX.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Buck Creek Area
9 Units Available
The Residence at Heritage Park
2789 E Lake Rd, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
991 sqft
A large grotto-style pool, 24 hour gym and Sandy volleyball court provide residents with plenty of on-site entertainment. Apartments in this complex feature large closets, covered parking and built-in microwaves for ultimate convenience.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
16 Units Available
The Landing
5450 Texas Ave, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$755
845 sqft
Convenient location close to the Mall of Abilene and Dyess Air Force Base. Fully equipped kitchens, air conditioning, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and skylights. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
River Oaks-Brookhollow
7 Units Available
Royale Orleans
2701 Southwest Dr, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$785
1046 sqft
Welcome home to a fully-appointed apartment with a gourmet kitchen, private patio or balcony, and on-site covered parking and clothing centers. Ideal location just minutes from Mall of Abilene and downtown Abilene.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
North E. Hwy 80
6 Units Available
Riatta Ranch
1111 Musken Rd, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$792
917 sqft
Contemporary apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Parking available. Community highlights include a pool, volleyball court, and business center. Close to Abilene Zoo and Abilene Christian University. Easy access to I-20 for convenient transportation.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Red Bud Area
1 Unit Available
3065 Crossroads Drive
3065 Crossroads Drive, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1158 sqft
Adorable and cozy 2 bedroom! Tucked away under the shade of trees. This one is a must see! No pets property Tenants are responsible for maintaining shrubs and flower beds only. Owner is responsible for yard

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Westwood Richland
1 Unit Available
985 Minter Lane
985 Minter Lane, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
2250 sqft
Two bedroom two bathroom duplex.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Over Place Area
1 Unit Available
1833 Woodard Street
1833 Woodard Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$675
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1833 Woodard Street in Abilene. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Abilene Heights Area
1 Unit Available
1402 Westheimer Rd. #222
1402 Westheimer Road, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
971 sqft
Fantastic Condo Near ACU - Fresh paint, some updated, a really great property. 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Not available until June 1. No pets. No smoking. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5644295)

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
742 Chaparral Cir
742 Chaparral Circle, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
1025 sqft
abilene 742 - Property Id: 253716 Very nice Two bedroom 2 bath duplex in quite culdesac near Dyes with carport.Recently remodeled with new paint, carpet, and stainless steel appliances, full size washer dryer hookups, small fenced back yard.

1 of 13

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
Red Bud Area
1 Unit Available
18 Crossroads Drive
18 Crossroads Drive, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1188 sqft
Super cute townhouse is a central location. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Fully applianced kitchen, washer, dryer for tenants use. One bedroom and bath are located downstairs and second bedroom and bath are located upstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Abilene

1 of 12

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
1511 Colony Hill Road
1511 Colony Hill Road, Taylor County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
2164 sqft
Country living, city convenience! Wylie schools, 5.98 acres with spacious 2 BR, 2 bath house. Two living areas (one is sometimes used as a bedroom).

June 2020 Abilene Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Abilene Rent Report. Abilene rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Abilene rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Abilene rents held steady over the past month

Abilene rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Abilene stand at $659 for a one-bedroom apartment and $875 for a two-bedroom. Abilene's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Abilene, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Abilene rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Abilene, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Abilene is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Abilene's median two-bedroom rent of $875 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Abilene.
    • While Abilene's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Abilene than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Abilene.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

