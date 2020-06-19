Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

856 Mulberry St Available 07/01/20 New Listing - 2 Bedroom/1 Bath - for lease - This delightful cottage is going to go fast! Updated 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath, single family home located in the Original Town North area of Abilene! All new roof, floors, paint and fixtures, you're going to love it!



Email help@legacyleasinggroup.com to schedule your showing today!



Note:

*$250 admin fee due at or before move-in

*$250 pet fee per animal (limit 2)

*Tenant must provide renter's insurance and utilities prior to move-in



