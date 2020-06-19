All apartments in Abilene
856 Mulberry St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

856 Mulberry St

856 Mulberry Street · (817) 912-1571
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

856 Mulberry Street, Abilene, TX 79601
Original Town North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 856 Mulberry St · Avail. Jul 1

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1011 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
856 Mulberry St Available 07/01/20 New Listing - 2 Bedroom/1 Bath - for lease - This delightful cottage is going to go fast! Updated 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath, single family home located in the Original Town North area of Abilene! All new roof, floors, paint and fixtures, you're going to love it!

Email help@legacyleasinggroup.com to schedule your showing today!

Note:
*$250 admin fee due at or before move-in
*$250 pet fee per animal (limit 2)
*Tenant must provide renter's insurance and utilities prior to move-in

(RLNE5852170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 856 Mulberry St have any available units?
856 Mulberry St has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
Is 856 Mulberry St currently offering any rent specials?
856 Mulberry St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 856 Mulberry St pet-friendly?
Yes, 856 Mulberry St is pet friendly.
Does 856 Mulberry St offer parking?
No, 856 Mulberry St does not offer parking.
Does 856 Mulberry St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 856 Mulberry St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 856 Mulberry St have a pool?
No, 856 Mulberry St does not have a pool.
Does 856 Mulberry St have accessible units?
No, 856 Mulberry St does not have accessible units.
Does 856 Mulberry St have units with dishwashers?
No, 856 Mulberry St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 856 Mulberry St have units with air conditioning?
No, 856 Mulberry St does not have units with air conditioning.

