842 Big Water Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss this 3bed 2 bath 2 car garage home in the Wylie School District. Light and bright open floor plan with soaring ceilings and a floor-plan perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features generous counter space, pantry, stainless appliances, & breakfast bar. In the master suite, you will find hardwood floors, a great master bath with jetted tub, separate shower, dual sinks, & walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms share a hall bath with generous built-in storage. Privacy fenced backyard is complete with covered patio, and sprinkler system. Energy efficiency features include Low-E windows & foam insulation.