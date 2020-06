Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

SHORT TERM RENTAL, COMPLETELY FURNISHED DOWN TO THE POTS & PANS, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW APPLIANCES, FLAT SCREEN TV'S, SUDDEN LINK WIRELESS. GRANITE COUNTERS, CUSTOM KITCHEN CABINETS. WASHER, DRYER. YARD CARE. Some of the furniture, etc. has been changed since these photos. Room sizes are estimated. Call for lease rates less than 12 months. Privately fenced back yard.

AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020..