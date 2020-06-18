All apartments in Abilene
742 Chaparral Cir
Last updated March 30 2020 at 10:58 PM

742 Chaparral Cir

742 Chaparral Circle · (480) 466-9757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

742 Chaparral Circle, Abilene, TX 79605

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $875 · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
abilene 742 - Property Id: 253716

Very nice Two bedroom 2 bath duplex in quite culdesac near Dyes with carport.Recently remodeled with new paint, carpet, and stainless steel appliances, full size washer dryer hookups, small fenced back yard. Available Mar 30th
No smokers or vapors. Tenant is responsible for their own utilities. A Small dog may be considered (less than 15 lbs). a non refundable pet deposit of $100 is required.
Rent $875/mo plus $875 security deposit.
Please call 480-466-9757 to schedule a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253716
Property Id 253716

(RLNE5675308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 Chaparral Cir have any available units?
742 Chaparral Cir has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
What amenities does 742 Chaparral Cir have?
Some of 742 Chaparral Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 742 Chaparral Cir currently offering any rent specials?
742 Chaparral Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 Chaparral Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 742 Chaparral Cir is pet friendly.
Does 742 Chaparral Cir offer parking?
Yes, 742 Chaparral Cir does offer parking.
Does 742 Chaparral Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 742 Chaparral Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 Chaparral Cir have a pool?
No, 742 Chaparral Cir does not have a pool.
Does 742 Chaparral Cir have accessible units?
No, 742 Chaparral Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 742 Chaparral Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 742 Chaparral Cir has units with dishwashers.
