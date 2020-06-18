742 Chaparral Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Very nice Two bedroom 2 bath duplex in quite culdesac near Dyes with carport.Recently remodeled with new paint, carpet, and stainless steel appliances, full size washer dryer hookups, small fenced back yard. Available Mar 30th

No smokers or vapors. Tenant is responsible for their own utilities. A Small dog may be considered (less than 15 lbs). a non refundable pet deposit of $100 is required.

Rent $875/mo plus $875 security deposit.

Please call 480-466-9757 to schedule a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253716

