Amenities

pet friendly parking fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This cozy three bedroom two bathroom home is close to the highway for easy access to just about anywhere in Abilene. This property is equipped with a stand up shower in one bathroom and a bathroom with a tub for convenience. The backyard on this house is very spacious and would be perfect for entertaining and could accommodate your family pet. *owner must approve all pets*