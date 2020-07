Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Two blocks from Wylie High School! Great fenced back yard with quaint patio and storage. Beautiful tree shaded front yard, 2-car garage. Carpeting and luxury vinyl plank. Vaulted ceilings and custom paint. Large bathrooms, island kitchen with pantry, plenty of cabinets, and counter space. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace.



Small dogs allowed with owner approval and extra fee. No Smoking. Application fee is $40 per adult occupant. Deposit is equal to one month's rent.