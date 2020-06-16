All apartments in Abilene
4613 N 2nd Street
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:00 PM

4613 N 2nd Street

4613 North 2nd Street · (325) 514-0586
Location

4613 North 2nd Street, Abilene, TX 79603
Westwood Richland

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bed, 1.5 bath, 2 car garage home. This is a 2 story townhouse. All bedrooms are UPSTAIRS. Fridge and stove provided. Washer & dryer hookups are located in kitchen and in garage. (Room for a Stackable unit in utility closet in kitchen, side by side units must be hooked up in the garage.) NEW FRIDGE & NEW GARAGE DOOR! Back yard is TINY. $895mo, $695 deposit, $40 app fee per adult. All adults must apply. NO PETS. No section 8, vouchers or HUD accepted. Our application process runs background, credit and criminal. Credit score of 500 is acceptable. No utility bills in collections allowed for approval.
Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. NO PETS ALLOWED FOR TENANTS IN THIS COMPLEX.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4613 N 2nd Street have any available units?
4613 N 2nd Street has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
What amenities does 4613 N 2nd Street have?
Some of 4613 N 2nd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4613 N 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4613 N 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4613 N 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 4613 N 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Abilene.
Does 4613 N 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 4613 N 2nd Street does offer parking.
Does 4613 N 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4613 N 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4613 N 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 4613 N 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4613 N 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 4613 N 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4613 N 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4613 N 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
