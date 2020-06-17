4613 N 2nd Street

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3 bed, 1.5 bath, 2 car garage home. This is a 2 story townhouse. All bedrooms are UPSTAIRS. Fridge and stove provided. Washer & dryer hookups are located in kitchen and in garage. (Room for a Stackable unit in utility closet in kitchen, side by side units must be hooked up in the garage.) NEW FRIDGE & NEW GARAGE DOOR! Back yard is TINY. $895mo, $695 deposit, $40 app fee per adult. All adults must apply. NO PETS. No section 8, vouchers or HUD accepted. Our application process runs background, credit and criminal. Credit score of 500 is acceptable. No utility bills in collections allowed for approval.

Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. NO PETS ALLOWED FOR TENANTS IN THIS COMPLEX.