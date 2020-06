Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently updated 4 bedroom with newer carpet & interior paint. Enclosed porch and XL utility that could be a great office or double as a craft room; Stand alone fireplace in master; Move in ready July 1.

Our application process runs background, credit and criminal. All adults must apply. The app fee is $40. Credit score of 500 is acceptable. No utility bills in collections allowed for approval. Pets allowed for $350 NON REF FEE; no aggressive breeds. For accurate info see www.RedAppleRealtors.net. Call office for appointments 325-437-6029

EMAIL REQUESTS ASKING FOR SHOWING APPOINTMENTS WILL NO LONGER BE RESPONDED TO; Phone calls are the only way for the public to set up a showing appt.