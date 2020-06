Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large living area. This home features built in cabinets in the living area that really add a beautiful touch. The oversized laundry area is also a plus. The privacy fenced yard and covered patio are fantastic for enjoying the outdoors! Owner must approve all pets.