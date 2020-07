Amenities

all utils included parking furnished oven refrigerator

ONE BED, ONE BATH EFFICIENCY ALL BILLS PAID. Very clean, partially furnished. Unit comes with fridge and cooktop; no oven. Covered parking available for one vehicle. Move in ready for the right person. NO PETS. This is an efficiency unit and there is NOT a separate living area. Call today for your tour of this unique opportunity.