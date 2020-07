Amenities

Recently freshened and updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home close to HSU and Hendricks. Home has wood look flooring and nice grey walls with white trim. Exterior has also just been painted. Bathrooms have been redone and are fresh and new. Washer and dryer connections available. Stove, fridge and built in microwave provided. Housing Choice Voucher Program accepted. Call for your private showing of this fresh and clean home today!