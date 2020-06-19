3009 Oakley

Amenities

This 3-2-2 split plan is located near Dyess AFB in Hampton Hills.

Features include an open concept kitchen, living & dining area with lots of storage. Great kitchen with island, breakfast bar complete with subway tile back splash, stainless appliances, a walk-in pantry, soft close cabinets and granite counter tops. Enjoy beautifully finished ceramic tile floors and comfy carpet flooring throughout the home. Roomy master bath with double sinks. Lighting features include energy efficient LED bulbs & ceiling fans. The home includes an over-sized covered porch & 6 ft privacy wood fence.