Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:33 PM

3009 Oakley

3009 Oakley St · No Longer Available
Location

3009 Oakley St, Abilene, TX 79606

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This 3-2-2 split plan is located near Dyess AFB in Hampton Hills.
Features include an open concept kitchen, living & dining area with lots of storage. Great kitchen with island, breakfast bar complete with subway tile back splash, stainless appliances, a walk-in pantry, soft close cabinets and granite counter tops. Enjoy beautifully finished ceramic tile floors and comfy carpet flooring throughout the home. Roomy master bath with double sinks. Lighting features include energy efficient LED bulbs & ceiling fans. The home includes an over-sized covered porch & 6 ft privacy wood fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 Oakley have any available units?
3009 Oakley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Abilene, TX.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
What amenities does 3009 Oakley have?
Some of 3009 Oakley's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 Oakley currently offering any rent specials?
3009 Oakley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 Oakley pet-friendly?
No, 3009 Oakley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Abilene.
Does 3009 Oakley offer parking?
No, 3009 Oakley does not offer parking.
Does 3009 Oakley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3009 Oakley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 Oakley have a pool?
No, 3009 Oakley does not have a pool.
Does 3009 Oakley have accessible units?
No, 3009 Oakley does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 Oakley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3009 Oakley has units with dishwashers.
