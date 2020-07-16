All apartments in Abilene
2650 Madison Avenue
2650 Madison Avenue

Location

2650 Madison Avenue, Abilene, TX 79601
Abilene Heights Area

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1/2 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1176 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Very large 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with attached garage. This apartment was built in 2013! Sizable bedrooms, plush carpet, stainless steel appliances, can lighting, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Also includes refrigerator, washer-dryer, and electric range. Central heat and air. No construction-houses behind fence, giving the property a private feel. Within walking distance of Abilene Christian University and Abilene Christian Schools. Near Hardin-Simmons University Walmart, United Supermarket, Starbucks, McDonalds, Cinemark XD Movie Theater, Hendrick Hospital. No pets, no smoking, application fee is $40 per adult occupying the property. Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent, renter's insurance is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 Madison Avenue have any available units?
2650 Madison Avenue has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
What amenities does 2650 Madison Avenue have?
Some of 2650 Madison Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2650 Madison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2650 Madison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Abilene.
Does 2650 Madison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2650 Madison Avenue offers parking.
Does 2650 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2650 Madison Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 2650 Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2650 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2650 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2650 Madison Avenue has units with dishwashers.
