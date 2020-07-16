2650 Madison Avenue

Amenities

Very large 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with attached garage. This apartment was built in 2013! Sizable bedrooms, plush carpet, stainless steel appliances, can lighting, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Also includes refrigerator, washer-dryer, and electric range. Central heat and air. No construction-houses behind fence, giving the property a private feel. Within walking distance of Abilene Christian University and Abilene Christian Schools. Near Hardin-Simmons University Walmart, United Supermarket, Starbucks, McDonalds, Cinemark XD Movie Theater, Hendrick Hospital. No pets, no smoking, application fee is $40 per adult occupying the property. Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent, renter's insurance is required.