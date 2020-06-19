Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Abilene
Find more places like 2633 S 22nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Abilene, TX
/
2633 S 22nd Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2633 S 22nd Street
2633 South 22nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Abilene
See all
Over Place Area
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2633 South 22nd Street, Abilene, TX 79605
Over Place Area
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well cared for 2 bedroom 1 bath home, there are 2 living rooms as well as a cozy patio in the back yard. One of the livings could be used as a formal dining room. This is a must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2633 S 22nd Street have any available units?
2633 S 22nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Abilene, TX
.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Abilene Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2633 S 22nd Street have?
Some of 2633 S 22nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2633 S 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2633 S 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2633 S 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 2633 S 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Abilene
.
Does 2633 S 22nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 2633 S 22nd Street offers parking.
Does 2633 S 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2633 S 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2633 S 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 2633 S 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2633 S 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 2633 S 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2633 S 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2633 S 22nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bent Tree
2800 S 25th St
Abilene, TX 79605
Riatta Ranch
1111 Musken Rd
Abilene, TX 79601
Summer Wind
1000 S Clack St
Abilene, TX 79605
Royale Orleans
2701 Southwest Dr
Abilene, TX 79605
Lexington Court
1450 Yeomans Rd
Abilene, TX 79602
The Residence at Heritage Park
2789 E Lake Rd
Abilene, TX 79601
The Landing
5450 Texas Ave
Abilene, TX 79605
The Reserve at Abilene
3649 Cedar Run Rd
Abilene, TX 79606
Similar Pages
Abilene 1 Bedrooms
Abilene 2 Bedrooms
Abilene Apartments with Parking
Abilene Dog Friendly Apartments
Abilene Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Merkel, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Park Central Area
River Oaks Brookhollow
Over Place Area
North E. Hwy 80
Buck Creek Area
Apartments Near Colleges
McMurry University
Abilene Christian University