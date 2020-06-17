2041 S 8th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2041 S 8th features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a carriage house that has been converted into a two car garage. Concrete front porch spans almost the width of the house, and a deck wraps around the east side of the house and extends, covered, to the garage. Updates under current ownership include: Updated electrical service, hardwood floors recently refinished, most of the interior repainted, new carpet. A new refrigerator, range, and dishwasher will also be included. Vintage clawfoot tub in master bath, vintage light fixtures in the great room, halls and dining room. Custom plantation shutters in great room and dining room. Garage use is an additional $100 per month. Yard care for $150