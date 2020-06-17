All apartments in Abilene
Find more places like 2041 S 8th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Abilene, TX
/
2041 S 8th Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:49 AM

2041 S 8th Street

2041 South 8th Street · (325) 677-3500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Abilene
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2041 South 8th Street, Abilene, TX 79602
Sayles Boulevard Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1987 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2041 S 8th features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a carriage house that has been converted into a two car garage. Concrete front porch spans almost the width of the house, and a deck wraps around the east side of the house and extends, covered, to the garage. Updates under current ownership include: Updated electrical service, hardwood floors recently refinished, most of the interior repainted, new carpet. A new refrigerator, range, and dishwasher will also be included. Vintage clawfoot tub in master bath, vintage light fixtures in the great room, halls and dining room. Custom plantation shutters in great room and dining room. Garage use is an additional $100 per month. Yard care for $150

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2041 S 8th Street have any available units?
2041 S 8th Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
What amenities does 2041 S 8th Street have?
Some of 2041 S 8th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2041 S 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2041 S 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2041 S 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2041 S 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Abilene.
Does 2041 S 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2041 S 8th Street offers parking.
Does 2041 S 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2041 S 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2041 S 8th Street have a pool?
No, 2041 S 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2041 S 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 2041 S 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2041 S 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2041 S 8th Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2041 S 8th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bent Tree
2800 S 25th St
Abilene, TX 79605
Riatta Ranch
1111 Musken Rd
Abilene, TX 79601
Summer Wind
1000 S Clack St
Abilene, TX 79605
Royale Orleans
2701 Southwest Dr
Abilene, TX 79605
Lexington Court
1450 Yeomans Rd
Abilene, TX 79602
The Residence at Heritage Park
2789 E Lake Rd
Abilene, TX 79601
The Landing
5450 Texas Ave
Abilene, TX 79605
The Reserve at Abilene
3649 Cedar Run Rd
Abilene, TX 79606

Similar Pages

Abilene 1 BedroomsAbilene 2 Bedrooms
Abilene Apartments with ParkingAbilene Dog Friendly Apartments
Abilene Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Merkel, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Park Central AreaRiver Oaks Brookhollow
Over Place AreaNorth E. Hwy 80
Buck Creek Area

Apartments Near Colleges

McMurry University
Abilene Christian University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity