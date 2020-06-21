1134 Palm Street

Amenities

Welcome to our Tiny Home Neighborhood! This Is A First For Abilene, There Is Nothing Else Quite Like It! It is A Beautiful 582 Sq Ft One Bedroom, One Bath Home Built By Peck Homes LLC. Brand New Construction, Open Floor Plan, Concrete Floors, White Shaker Style Custom Cabinets, Granite Counters, Island In Kitchen, Comes With All Stainless Steel Appliances Including Washer and Dryer And Refrigerator, Barn Door, Vaulted Ceilings, 4000K LED Lighting Throughout, Pantry, Amazing Front Porch, Covered and Lighted Parking, And Pet Friendly As Well.

Houses Are Staged But Do Not Come Furnished. It Is A Must See!