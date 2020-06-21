All apartments in Abilene
1134 Palm Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:16 AM

1134 Palm Street

1134 Palm Street · (325) 338-6131
Location

1134 Palm Street, Abilene, TX 79602
Original Town South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 582 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
Welcome to our Tiny Home Neighborhood! This Is A First For Abilene, There Is Nothing Else Quite Like It! It is A Beautiful 582 Sq Ft One Bedroom, One Bath Home Built By Peck Homes LLC. Brand New Construction, Open Floor Plan, Concrete Floors, White Shaker Style Custom Cabinets, Granite Counters, Island In Kitchen, Comes With All Stainless Steel Appliances Including Washer and Dryer And Refrigerator, Barn Door, Vaulted Ceilings, 4000K LED Lighting Throughout, Pantry, Amazing Front Porch, Covered and Lighted Parking, And Pet Friendly As Well.
Houses Are Staged But Do Not Come Furnished. It Is A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1134 Palm Street have any available units?
1134 Palm Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
What amenities does 1134 Palm Street have?
Some of 1134 Palm Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1134 Palm Street currently offering any rent specials?
1134 Palm Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1134 Palm Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1134 Palm Street is pet friendly.
Does 1134 Palm Street offer parking?
Yes, 1134 Palm Street does offer parking.
Does 1134 Palm Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1134 Palm Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1134 Palm Street have a pool?
No, 1134 Palm Street does not have a pool.
Does 1134 Palm Street have accessible units?
No, 1134 Palm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1134 Palm Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1134 Palm Street has units with dishwashers.
