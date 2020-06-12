/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:30 PM
41 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in White House, TN
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Standard at White House
126 Madeline Way, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1325 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
216 Apache Trail
216 Apache Trail, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1625 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath White House home - Property Id: 133819 Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in White House. Wood flooring, fireplace, deck and garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
807 N Palmers Chapel Rd
807 North Palmers Chapel Road, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
All one level on large 1/2 acre lot. 3 bedrooms 1 1/2 baths. Den off kitchen. Large storage shed with roll up garage door. Country feel yet close to everything! $45.00 application fee per adult.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
107 BRIDLEWOOD CT
107 Bridlewood Court, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1206 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in desirable Northwoods neighborhood. Fenced back yard and storage shed. House to be painted and kitchen updated once vacant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
106 Foster Dr
106 Foster Drive, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2133 sqft
Beautiful all brick home with high ceilings and a renovated kitchen. Home has hardwood floors, fireplace and an updated master bathroom. Home also has a large bonus room over the garage and a large private backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
113 Magnolia Dr.
113 Magnolia, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2083 sqft
Beautiful fully updated home on .45 acre in Sumner County/White House school district. Fenced back yard, huge front/side yards, eat in kitchen w/granite & stainless appliances. 3 bedrooms w/2 full baths downstairs.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
260 Jocelyn Dr
260 Jocelyn Dr, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1728 sqft
COMING SOON!!! 2017 built one level, Beautiful 3 Bd, 2 Ba, White House Schools: Jacuzzi tub, separate walk-in tiled shower, master walk in closet, Florida room, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space w/kitchen bar, private yard w/
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
4170 Turners Bend
4170 Turners Bend, Millersville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1254 sqft
Goodlettsville address but located in Millersville. New Paint and flooring. All one level. Split Bedrooms. White House Schools. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. NO EXCEPTIONS!! $45.00 application fee per adult.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
2108 Yount Dr
2108 Yount Dr, Ridgetop, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
980 sqft
Super CUTE 3 bedroom / 1 bath, ALL brick home. GREAT location with easy access to Interstate 24. LARGE "fenced in" backyard. Stove/Oven, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer available. NO pets (inside or outside), NO smoking (of any kind).
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Wellington Farms Apartments
273 Big Station Camp Blvd, Gallatin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1366 sqft
Wellington Farms luxury apartments provide a level of comfort and convenience that can't be beat.
Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
1070 Main
1070 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1212 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Monthaven Park
126 Monthaven Park PI, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1226 sqft
Luxury apartment homes, a short drive from the downtown area with easy access to I-65. Units boast vaulted ceilings, tile baths and fully equipped kitchens with serving bars. Community also features summer sport facilities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Aventura at Indian Lake
245 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,603
1196 sqft
All sorts of amenities in this modern, pet-friendly complex. Common areas include pool, playground, courtyard and coffee bar. Air-conditioned apartments contain in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Shopping, dining, gym and movie theater minutes away.
Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
The Grande at Indian Lake
900 Tiffany Ln, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1580 sqft
In the heart of Henderson, newly renovated one- to three-bedroom units with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplaces with a resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, clubhouse, coffee bar, and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 02:16pm
Summerfield Place
452 Moss Trl, Goodlettsville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1240 sqft
Summerfield Place, located in a quiet residential neighborhood in Goodlettsville, offers large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Cantare at Indian Lake Village
120 Cinema Dr, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1433 sqft
Luxurious living in Hendersonville, near Tennessee State Route 386. Charming units boast 9-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and private balconies or patio. Clubhouse, coffee bar and courtyard all located on site.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Revere at Hidden Creek
2067 Springdale Lane, Gallatin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1477 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-386 with easy access to all of greater Nashville. Pet-friendly community with resident clubhouse, fitness center and playground. Electronic rent payment available.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
115 Overlook Drive
115 Overlook Drive, Hendersonville, TN
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
103 Ridge Court
103 E Ridge Ct, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,606
1452 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
806 Sagewood Drive
806 Sagewood Drive W, Gallatin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2351 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
116 Rose Garden Lane
116 Rose Garden Lane, Goodlettsville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,178
2489 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
307 Alta Loma Rd
307 Alta Loma Road, Goodlettsville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1602 sqft
Updated Ranch 3 bed/ 2 Bath - Property Id: 292473 No tours available until after filling out an application and prequalifying. Please read this entire description before contacting us. See contact info at End of this description.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1031 Fulman Road
1031 Fulman Road, Sumner County, TN
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 3,124 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
779 New Shackle Island Rd
779 New Shackle Island Road, Sumner County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Quaint Farmhouse in the Heart of Hendersonville - Property Id: 210680 Want to feel like you are in the country? Want to be close to everything? This is the place for you! Sweet Spacious farmhouse, located close to 386 and Glenbrook in
