White House, TN
260 Jocelyn Dr
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

260 Jocelyn Dr

260 Jocelyn Dr · (615) 301-1802
Location

260 Jocelyn Dr, White House, TN 37188

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1728 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
COMING SOON!!! 2017 built one level, Beautiful 3 Bd, 2 Ba, White House Schools: Jacuzzi tub, separate walk-in tiled shower, master walk in closet, Florida room, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space w/kitchen bar, private yard w/ excellent view, 2 car garages, hardwood entry, stainless appliances, vaulted/ trayed ceilings, community playground. Pets allowed with owner's approval. YARD CARE INCLUDED. 13 Min to Hendersonville. Only 7 Minutes to I-65
Off I 65, exit 108 towards White House. 1.1 miles on hwy 76, Turn right on Raymond Hirsch parkway and travel 1.4 miles, Turn right on Tyree Springs road and travel .7 miles, Turn left onto S. Palmers Chapel Road and travel .6 miles, Turn right onto Ben Albert----Settlers Ridge is .2 miles on the right.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Jocelyn Dr have any available units?
260 Jocelyn Dr has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 260 Jocelyn Dr have?
Some of 260 Jocelyn Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Jocelyn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
260 Jocelyn Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Jocelyn Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 260 Jocelyn Dr is pet friendly.
Does 260 Jocelyn Dr offer parking?
Yes, 260 Jocelyn Dr does offer parking.
Does 260 Jocelyn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 Jocelyn Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Jocelyn Dr have a pool?
No, 260 Jocelyn Dr does not have a pool.
Does 260 Jocelyn Dr have accessible units?
No, 260 Jocelyn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Jocelyn Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 Jocelyn Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 260 Jocelyn Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 Jocelyn Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
