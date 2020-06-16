260 Jocelyn Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

COMING SOON!!! 2017 built one level, Beautiful 3 Bd, 2 Ba, White House Schools: Jacuzzi tub, separate walk-in tiled shower, master walk in closet, Florida room, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space w/kitchen bar, private yard w/ excellent view, 2 car garages, hardwood entry, stainless appliances, vaulted/ trayed ceilings, community playground. Pets allowed with owner's approval. YARD CARE INCLUDED. 13 Min to Hendersonville. Only 7 Minutes to I-65

Off I 65, exit 108 towards White House. 1.1 miles on hwy 76, Turn right on Raymond Hirsch parkway and travel 1.4 miles, Turn right on Tyree Springs road and travel .7 miles, Turn left onto S. Palmers Chapel Road and travel .6 miles, Turn right onto Ben Albert----Settlers Ridge is .2 miles on the right.