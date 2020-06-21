104 Elementary Drive Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

In the heart of White House. Lower unit of duplex. Hardwood floors. Granite counter tops. Large rooms. Living room, great room, high ceilings. Lots of light. Nearly new HVAC. Lots of possibilities. ALL APPLIANCES, INCLUDING CLOTHES WASHER AND DRYER, INCLUDED. Close to everything, schools, shopping, park, library. All you could ask for, in a peaceful setting. LAWN CARE, WATER, SEWER AND TRASH INCLUDED in your monthly rent price. ASK ABOUT OUR $100 MONTHLY DISCOUNT.

I 65 to exit 108, Springfiled, White House exit. Head towards White house to Elementary Dr Turn right onto Elementary Dr Destination will be on the left.

From 31 W, turn on Hwy 76, towards the Kroger. Then turn Left on Elementary. House is on the left.