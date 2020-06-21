All apartments in White House
104 Elementary Drive Unit B
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

104 Elementary Drive Unit B

104 Elementary Drive · (615) 301-1802
Location

104 Elementary Drive, White House, TN 37188

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1740 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
In the heart of White House. Lower unit of duplex. Hardwood floors. Granite counter tops. Large rooms. Living room, great room, high ceilings. Lots of light. Nearly new HVAC. Lots of possibilities. ALL APPLIANCES, INCLUDING CLOTHES WASHER AND DRYER, INCLUDED. Close to everything, schools, shopping, park, library. All you could ask for, in a peaceful setting. LAWN CARE, WATER, SEWER AND TRASH INCLUDED in your monthly rent price. ASK ABOUT OUR $100 MONTHLY DISCOUNT.
I 65 to exit 108, Springfiled, White House exit. Head towards White house to Elementary Dr Turn right onto Elementary Dr Destination will be on the left.
From 31 W, turn on Hwy 76, towards the Kroger. Then turn Left on Elementary. House is on the left.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Elementary Drive Unit B have any available units?
104 Elementary Drive Unit B has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 104 Elementary Drive Unit B have?
Some of 104 Elementary Drive Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Elementary Drive Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
104 Elementary Drive Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Elementary Drive Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 104 Elementary Drive Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White House.
Does 104 Elementary Drive Unit B offer parking?
No, 104 Elementary Drive Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 104 Elementary Drive Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 Elementary Drive Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Elementary Drive Unit B have a pool?
No, 104 Elementary Drive Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 104 Elementary Drive Unit B have accessible units?
No, 104 Elementary Drive Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Elementary Drive Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Elementary Drive Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Elementary Drive Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 104 Elementary Drive Unit B has units with air conditioning.
