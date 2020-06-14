Apartment List
42 Apartments for rent in Thompson's Station, TN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Thompson's Station renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to c... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated May 6 at 04:26pm
$
1 Unit Available
Vintage Tollgate
2112 Vintage Tollgate Dr, Thompson's Station, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,258
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Enjoy an on-site game room, coffee bar and cyber cafe. E-payments for your convenience. Easy access to the I-840 loop. Close to Forrest Crossing Golf Course.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1503 Channing Dr
1503 Channing Drive, Thompson's Station, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1903 sqft
Fabulous townhome with all the upgrades AND a private fenced-in backyard and a garage! 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
2831 Thompson Station Rd, E
2831 Thompsons Station Road East, Thompson's Station, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1571 sqft
Wonderful one level home with beautiful hardwood floors. Lawn care and water are provided by the owner ****Lease term for this property would be month to month. The owner is selling his home on the back of the property.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1752 Lewisburg Pike
1752 Lewisburg Pike, Thompson's Station, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1083 sqft
Private location but very convenient. Only 1/2 mile to 840 and 3.5 miles to Berry Farms, Completely renovated Duplex with laminate hardwood floors throughout, large kitchen, updated features. New deck off the back.
Results within 1 mile of Thompson's Station

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
906 Cashmere Drive
906 Chashmere Drive, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1038 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse with hardwood floors downstairs. Spacious bedrooms, Open kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, all appliances remain including refrigerator, & back patio with privacy fence.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
3002 New Port Valley
3002 New Port Valley Circle, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1203 sqft
Within Spring Hill City Limits. Williamson County Schools. Nice 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhouse with hardwood floors downstairs, tile baths. Large bedrooms w/cathedral ceilings. Open kitchen w/lots of cabinets, refrigerator, Patio w/privacy fence.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1311 Cashmere Dr
1311 Chashmere Drive, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
Beautiful end unit that features a very open floor plan, hardwood flooring, one level living, deck off the back, master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, and arched entry details. Extra storage room under the home. Completely updated.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1017 McKenna Dr O-4
1017 Mckenna Drive, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1203 sqft
End unit townhouse featuring extensive real sand and finished hard wood floors on main, a cozy fireplace with built in shelving, eat in kitchen, and 2 master suites with high vaulted ceilings & walk in closets.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
620 Cobert Lane - 1
620 Cobert Ln, Williamson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1674 sqft
Beautiful townhome in a convenient communities with tons of amenities. Open layout and wonderful upgrades in this home. 1 car garage, front porch and sidewalks.
Results within 5 miles of Thompson's Station
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
60 Units Available
The Columns on Main
215 Columns Way, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1304 sqft
Welcome to Columns on Main Apartments, your new home sweet home.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
17 Units Available
Grove Shadow Green
2000 Toll House Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,106
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,671
1353 sqft
Located near restaurants, shopping and public transportation. 1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplaces, hardwood flooring, granite counters and patios/balconies. Detached garage space available with fee. Pool, 24-hour gym, playground and coffee bar. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
31 Units Available
Commonwealth at 31
2880 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1320 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located within steps of the Longview Recreation Center and a short drive from several shopping locations.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Villages at Springhill
200 Kedron Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1176 sqft
Close to Spring Hill Elementary School and Town Center Parkway. Community has a pool with sun terrace, a tennis court, volleyball and a sauna. Homes feature a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony/patio.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
30 Units Available
Revere at Spring Hill
1000 Revere Place, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,010
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1560 sqft
Discover a whole new level of luxury living at Revere at Spring Hill Apartments. We are excited to offer the best in upscale resort style amenities and current, must have apartment features.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
$
Contact for Availability
Grand Reserve at Spring Hill
3085 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1253 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1581 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1581 sqft
A life of comfort awaits you at The Grand Reserve at Spring Hill. Our beautiful community is situated in the heart of Spring Hill, Tennessee.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2951 Stewart Campbell Point
2951 Stewart Campbell Point, Spring Hill, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
2997 sqft
5 bed / 4 bath home - This is a beautiful 5 bedroom and 4 bath home located in Cherry Grove neighborhood! The main living area has hardwood flooring and bedrooms all have carpet flooring.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
509 Justin Drive
509 Justin Drive, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2500 sqft
509 Justin Drive Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Family Home Near Outstanding Williamson Cty Schools! - (RLNE3186057)

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2000 Upland Drive
2000 Upland Drive, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1741 sqft
2000 Upland Drive Available 07/01/20 3 or 4 bed/ 2.5 Bath Home in Falcon Creek Subdivision, Master on Main Floor, Hardwood Floors Down, SS Appliances, Pet Friendly - Spacious 3 or 4 bedroom home in Falcon Creek Subdivision in Franklin. 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
205 Lighthouse Terrace
205 Lighthouse Terrace, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2678 sqft
Great cul-de-sac home in Sullivan Farms available for rent. Hardwood floors downstairs, 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths, bonus room and main level office, covered deck and fenced back yard.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
400 Orchid Trail
400 Orchid Trl, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2215 sqft
Beautiful Sullivan Farms neighborhood. Playground, Pool, Park, Walking Trails. 3 or 4 bedrooms. Nice size closets in bedrooms. Hardwood floors, fenced back yard. Please check school zoning if important.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1101 Downs Blvd
1101 Downs Boulevard, Franklin, TN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-level 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the Hardison Hills. Sought after location near Downtown Franklin. Rent includes access to pool and lawn/landscaping service.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
620 Cobert Ln
620 Cobert Lane, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1674 sqft
Beautiful town home with Hard wood Floors with an Open Floor Plan, Stainless Appliances, Granite counters, Formal Dining room, Custom Shelves throughout, Spacious Master Bedroom with Large Closet, Double Sinks in the Bathroom, Cozy Front Porch, plus

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
75 Molly Bright Lane
75 Molly Bright Lane, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2670 sqft
SHOWINGS BEGIN JUNE 15, 2020.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
614 Cobert Ln.
614 Cobert Lane, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2145 sqft
Lockwood Glen! The Most Popular Unit-Monterey Townhome -3 Bedrooms with 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Thompson's Station, TN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Thompson's Station renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

