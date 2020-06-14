/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:27 AM
12 Furnished Apartments for rent in Thompson's Station, TN
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated May 6 at 04:26pm
$
1 Unit Available
Vintage Tollgate
2112 Vintage Tollgate Dr, Thompson's Station, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,258
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Enjoy an on-site game room, coffee bar and cyber cafe. E-payments for your convenience. Easy access to the I-840 loop. Close to Forrest Crossing Golf Course.
Results within 5 miles of Thompson's Station
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
$
Contact for Availability
Grand Reserve at Spring Hill
3085 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1253 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1581 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1581 sqft
A life of comfort awaits you at The Grand Reserve at Spring Hill. Our beautiful community is situated in the heart of Spring Hill, Tennessee.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
419 Henry Russell St
419 Henry Russell Street, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
2058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**FULLY FURNISHED**Upscale condo living in quaint Berry Farms! Check out this beautiful 3 story, 2 bed, 3 baths, plus bonus space on the 1st floor offers an open floor plan with a 2 car attached garage.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1268 Carriage Park Dr
1268 Carriage Park Drive, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1224 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (even internet cable included as well as all other utilities). Fully furnished 2 story condo. TV/DVD, Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator, Stove, DW, Microwave, Coffee Maker, King Bed, Full Bed, Patio and Storage.
Results within 10 miles of Thompson's Station
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
17 Units Available
Cadence Cool Springs Apartments
200 Resource Parkway, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,355
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1440 sqft
Contemporary Franklin apartments with air conditioning and carpets. Saltwater swimming pool, package-receiving services and business center. A short drive from Cool Springs Galleria and downtown Franklin. Close to I-65.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
216 5th Ave, S
216 5th Avenue South, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
864 sqft
Wonderful Short Term Rental, Hardwoods ,Granite SS app, tile SHOWER W/D incl. All utilities furnished, walk in pantry, abundant Parking space for two cars tandem parked. This is a short term rental only please call for available dates.
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
8210 Moores Ln
8210 Moores Lane, Brentwood, TN
4 Bedrooms
$6,200
4800 sqft
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED 4 bedroom with bonus room and POOL. Lovely screened in porch and garden. Very private, with every amenity, interstate, restaurants, shopping and dining MINUTES AWAY! Owner/agent.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3149 Winberry Dr, E
3149 Winberry Drive, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1670 sqft
Lovely single family home is move in ready! Available furnished for additional amount* Bedrooms and open bonus area located upstairs with new carpeting. Open concept LR, DR and kitchen downstairs with hardwood and tile flooring.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
306 Gainsway Ct
306 Gainsway Court, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2326 sqft
Partially furnished home available for long or short term rental with in beautiful Fieldstone Farms. One of the most private backyards in the community, fully fenced. Beautiful sunset view from the front porch. Quiet cul-da-sac.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
210 5th Ave, S
210 5th Avenue South, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,850
850 sqft
Rare Find in Historic Downtown Franklin 1 Block to Starbucks*Executive Flats with Historic Appeal*Main Level Suite 2-Living Room,New Queen Bed Mattress,Kitchen & Bath-Completely Furnished just bring own bed linens and towels*Free use of Washer/Dryer
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1327 Columbia Ave
1327 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2100 sqft
WOW!! Fully FURNISHED & equipped corporate rental in downtown Franklin. Circa 1924, extensively renovated/updated baths & kitchen, 10' ceilings, heart of pine floors throughout, walk- ins, 2-car gar/work shop w A/C.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1640 Brentwood Pointe
1640 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1492 sqft
This beautiful townhome may be rented furnished or unfurnished. Year lease preferred. Granite in kitchen, new microwave, laundry in unit.
Similar Pages
Thompson's Station 1 BedroomsThompson's Station 2 BedroomsThompson's Station 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThompson's Station 3 BedroomsThompson's Station Accessible Apartments
Thompson's Station Apartments with BalconyThompson's Station Apartments with GarageThompson's Station Apartments with GymThompson's Station Apartments with Hardwood FloorsThompson's Station Apartments with Parking