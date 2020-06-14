/
furnished apartments
17 Furnished Apartments for rent in Smyrna, TN
41 Units Available
Verandas at Sam Ridley
1000 Colonnade Dr, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1386 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Life is little more effortless when you live it Verandas at Sam Ridley apartment homes located in Nashville, Tennessee.
Results within 5 miles of Smyrna
56 Units Available
Annandale Apartment Community
1307 Westlawn Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1413 sqft
Annandale Apartment Community sets the standard in luxury apartment living with massive open concept one, two and three bedrooms. Located in the coveted triple Blackman school district, we have year-round amenities for everyone
Results within 10 miles of Smyrna
2 Units Available
The Southern
1751 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$919
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
850 sqft
In-person and Virtual Tours are available during business hours by appointment. Contact us to schedule today!
34 Units Available
Waterford Crossings
5825 Crossings Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$929
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1392 sqft
In southeast Nashville with easy access to I-24. The community amenities include weekly aerobics classes, two pools, and a dog park. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature nine-foot ceilings, laundry connections, and walk-in closets.
14 Units Available
Cason Estates
1650 Cason Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$945
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1550 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Our Community features unique one, two and three bedroom layouts. Some of our homes have eat-in kitchens, fireplaces and built in desks.
Cedar Pointe
20 Units Available
Cedar Pointe
1157 Bell Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$950
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$817
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
1020 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Pointe Apartments, apartment living reimagined! The premier community in Antioch, Tennessee, we provide spacious, newly-renovated homes that feature modern amenities and luxurious shared spaces in a great location just minutes from
34 Units Available
The Banks at West Fork
1405 Riverwatch Court, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,125
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1412 sqft
Close to Stones River Mall, these homes feature designer lighting, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Residents can enjoy a resort-inspired pool and a well-equipped fitness center.
9 Units Available
Abbington Heights
149 Hickory Hollow Terrace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1046 sqft
Welcome to Abbington Heights Apartment, in beautiful Antioch, Tennessee. Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be in the Nashville area.
14 Units Available
The Paddock Club Murfreesboro
150 W Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$918
1039 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1438 sqft
A tennis court, fitness center, pool, sundeck and spa offer luxury to this community's residents. Apartments have patios or balconies along with wood-burning fireplaces. Shopping and dining along Memorial Boulevard are just seconds away.
21 Units Available
Carrington Park
2778 Rideout Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,084
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1555 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom furnished luxury apartments offer carpet, hardwoods, gourmet kitchens, ceiling fans, fireplace, W/D hookups, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, tennis court, volleyball, basketball, dog park and pet wash station. Near I-24.
3 Units Available
City Edge Flats
2435 Willowbrook Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$959
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person and Virtual Tours are available during business hours by appointment. Contact us to schedule today!
5 Units Available
The Slate at Ninety Six
1841 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person and Virtual Tours are available during business hours by appointment. Contact us to schedule today!
22 Units Available
3343 Memorial
3343 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1425 sqft
Community features manicured grounds, elevators, attached and adjacent garages and fitness center. Units have fully equipped kitchens, granite counters, large walk-in closets and washer/dryer in all homes.
1 Unit Available
Dana Downs
1400 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person and Virtual Tours are available during business hours by appointment. Contact us to schedule today!
Nashboro Village
1 Unit Available
674 Flintlock Court
674 Flintlock Court, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1208 sqft
Move in Ready in Nashboro Village - Beautiful walk up townhome in the Nashboro Village neighborhood. Fully furnished at $1,700/month (30+ days accepted) or $1,600/month without furniture. Access to all community amenities (pool, clubhouse, etc).
1 Unit Available
3011 Kingston Cir N
3011 Kingston North Circle, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
Professional Executive Suite - Traveling professionals, this is the place for you. This upstairs suite is furnished. Ideal for someone that is traveling and needs easy access to the airport. Nice, furnished 1bd/1ba unit upstairs of a home.
Townhomes of Shadow Glen
1 Unit Available
3712 Lausanne
3712 Lausanne Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1578 sqft
Ideal location for everything. Short term okay. Small pets okay. Minutes to I65 and I24. Very quiet and beautiful downtown skyline view. Security deposit: $1500. Option: Furnished for $1,900 per month. Short term rental available.
