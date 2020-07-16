All apartments in Rutherford County
Find more places like 521 Sondra Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rutherford County, TN
/
521 Sondra Drive
Last updated March 31 2020 at 12:59 PM

521 Sondra Drive

521 Sondra Drive · (615) 403-2767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

521 Sondra Drive, Rutherford County, TN 37167

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available April 1st Great 1-story house / neighborhood on a Huge Corner Lot w/ rear deck, fenced yard, 1-car garage, and long driveway / ample parking - INSIDE: 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, split/open floor plan, new laminate hardwoods throughout (NO CARPET), new kitchen cabinets / granite, vaulted ceilings, updated light fixtures. 600+ credit highly preferred. Funds Needed at Move-in: 2,800.00 (includes: 1350/rent + 1350/deposit + 100/admin). For Applications and Showings, please TEXT Shelly 615-403-2767 NO SECTION 8. $45/Application+background check will conducted on each adult tenant. Tenant occupied must have a 24 hour notice to show by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 Sondra Drive have any available units?
521 Sondra Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 521 Sondra Drive have?
Some of 521 Sondra Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 Sondra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
521 Sondra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Sondra Drive pet-friendly?
No, 521 Sondra Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rutherford County.
Does 521 Sondra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 521 Sondra Drive offers parking.
Does 521 Sondra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 Sondra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Sondra Drive have a pool?
No, 521 Sondra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 521 Sondra Drive have accessible units?
No, 521 Sondra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Sondra Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 Sondra Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 521 Sondra Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 Sondra Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 521 Sondra Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Colony House
1510 Huntington Dr
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Ashwood Cove
1211 Hazelwood St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
St. Andrews Apartments
910 Saint Andrews
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Stoneridge Farms at Smyrna
400 Chaney Rd
Smyrna, TN 37167
Richland Falls
526 Dill Ln
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Verandas at Sam Ridley
1000 Colonnade Dr
Smyrna, TN 37167
3343 Memorial
3343 Memorial Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Alder Terrace
2426 E Main St
Murfreesboro, TN 37127

Similar Pages

Rutherford County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNColumbia, TNBrentwood, TN
Smyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNCookeville, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNDickson, TNShelbyville, TNTullahoma, TN
Nolensville, TNManchester, TNThompson's Station, TNAshland City, TNWhite House, TNFairview, TNSpringfield, TNPulaski, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity