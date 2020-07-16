521 Sondra Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available April 1st Great 1-story house / neighborhood on a Huge Corner Lot w/ rear deck, fenced yard, 1-car garage, and long driveway / ample parking - INSIDE: 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, split/open floor plan, new laminate hardwoods throughout (NO CARPET), new kitchen cabinets / granite, vaulted ceilings, updated light fixtures. 600+ credit highly preferred. Funds Needed at Move-in: 2,800.00 (includes: 1350/rent + 1350/deposit + 100/admin). For Applications and Showings, please TEXT Shelly 615-403-2767 NO SECTION 8. $45/Application+background check will conducted on each adult tenant. Tenant occupied must have a 24 hour notice to show by appointment only.