All apartments in Oak Ridge
Find more places like 141 Latimer Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Ridge, TN
/
141 Latimer Rd
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:05 AM

141 Latimer Rd

141 Latimer Rd · (865) 896-8817
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oak Ridge
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

141 Latimer Rd, Oak Ridge, TN 37830

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 141 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
We have a 4 bed/2 bath unit in Latimer Rd. (Historic Highland View Neighborhood), minutes from Kroger and Walmart. New painting, Hard wood flooring, central heating system, big living room, dining room, spacious utility room that could be use for storage, covered porch with backyard deck for outdoor activities. This home is a triplex, the middle unit (unit 141) is available for rent now.

Allocated parking spaces are available by the street. Potential tenant will pay $55/adult to do background check. We'll also do credit history check, verify income and validate proof of employment.

Application and Screening fee: $55/Adult. Monthly Rent = $1050. Security Deposit = $400
141 Latimer Rd.
Oak Ridge TN 37830

$1050.00/mo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Latimer Rd have any available units?
141 Latimer Rd has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 141 Latimer Rd have?
Some of 141 Latimer Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Latimer Rd currently offering any rent specials?
141 Latimer Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Latimer Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 Latimer Rd is pet friendly.
Does 141 Latimer Rd offer parking?
Yes, 141 Latimer Rd does offer parking.
Does 141 Latimer Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Latimer Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Latimer Rd have a pool?
No, 141 Latimer Rd does not have a pool.
Does 141 Latimer Rd have accessible units?
No, 141 Latimer Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Latimer Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 Latimer Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Latimer Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 141 Latimer Rd has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 141 Latimer Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Oaks
101 Gates Dr O
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
Teller Village
100 Teejay Dr
Oak Ridge, TN 37830

Similar Pages

Oak Ridge 1 BedroomsOak Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Oak Ridge Apartments with ParkingOak Ridge Apartments with Pool
Oak Ridge Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Knoxville, TNMaryville, TNSeymour, TN
Maynardville, TNFarragut, TNTellico Village, TN
Athens, TNFairfield Glade, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity