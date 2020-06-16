Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

We have a 4 bed/2 bath unit in Latimer Rd. (Historic Highland View Neighborhood), minutes from Kroger and Walmart. New painting, Hard wood flooring, central heating system, big living room, dining room, spacious utility room that could be use for storage, covered porch with backyard deck for outdoor activities. This home is a triplex, the middle unit (unit 141) is available for rent now.



Allocated parking spaces are available by the street. Potential tenant will pay $55/adult to do background check. We'll also do credit history check, verify income and validate proof of employment.



Application and Screening fee: $55/Adult. Monthly Rent = $1050. Security Deposit = $400

141 Latimer Rd.

Oak Ridge TN 37830



$1050.00/mo