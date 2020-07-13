/
apartments with pool
28 Apartments for rent in Oak Ridge, TN with pool
The Oaks
101 Gates Dr O, Oak Ridge, TN
1 Bedroom
$685
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Oaks in Oak Ridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Teller Village
100 Teejay Dr, Oak Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
$720
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Teller Village in Oak Ridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
43 Riverview Dr.
43 Riverview Drive, Oak Ridge, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3043 sqft
Breathtaking Designer Home located on Melton Hill Lake in Oak Ridge! - Stunning 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse located in The Rivers subdivision on Melton Hill Lake with recreational activities abound! The home features incredible outdoor space
Results within 5 miles of Oak Ridge
Forest Ridge
9706 Smokey Ridge Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$920
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1494 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Knoxville Apartment Living Welcome home to luxury living at Forest Ridge Apartments in Knoxville. Forest Ridge is an upscale apartment community featuring spacious one, two or three bedroom townhomes.
Walden Legacy
1261 Walden Legacy Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$945
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1516 sqft
Upscale, premier gated community. Interior upgrades include crown molding, raised-panel cabinets and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each unit. On-site pool, playground and fitness center. Guest suite available. Pet-friendly. Minutes to Ball Camp Park.
Preserve at Hardin Valley
2310 Yellow Birch Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,137
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,468
1415 sqft
This elegant community offers wooded trails, volleyball courts, and fireside lounges. Apartments feature upscale amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, and large windows for ample natural light.
Results within 10 miles of Oak Ridge
Deane Hill
Windover Apartment Homes
301 Cheshire Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$881
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1700 sqft
Apartments feature central air/heating and hardwood floors. Residents get access to a tennis court, picnic area and fitness center. Near I-40. Close to Lakeshore Park, West Town Mall and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Heritage Lake
1105 Lake Heritage Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1330 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments offer granite counters, fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Community accommodates dogs and cats. Round-the-clock maintenance. Close to Concord Park and Fort Loudoun Lake. Easy access to I-140 for commuters.
Briarcliff At West Hills
505 Buckeye Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$725
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarcliff At West Hills in Knoxville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Eagle Pointe
8608 Eagle Pointe Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,154
1380 sqft
Eagle Pointe Apartments in Knoxville, Tennessee, offer a clubhouse and beautifully landscaped, flower-filled grounds. Apartments have new carpet, updated kitchens and lots of light. Classic colonial exteriors.
Brendon Park Apartments
9123 Grayland Dr, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$725
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
908 sqft
Pet-friendly community in a park-like setting with impressive views. Patio or balcony in each unit. Salt-water pool, oversize sundeck and basketball courts available. State-of-the-art fitness center. Updated, spacious interiors.
Hudson on the Greenway Apartments
201 Cairn Cir NW, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$849
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1288 sqft
Near I-40, with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include on-site laundry, pool, playground, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Walker Springs
721 Walker Springs Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$839
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with patios or balconies. Beat the heat in the pool during hot summer days. Two laundry centers on the property. Easy access to I-40. Near Walker Springs Park.
Element At Cedar Bluff
9015 Ten Mile Rd, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$699
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$789
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
850 sqft
Recently renovated apartments include new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, open kitchen and nickel finishes. Community grill stations, swimming pool and dog walking areas.
Bell Walker's Crossing
8301 Block House Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$950
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1295 sqft
Comfortable apartments with garden soaking tubs and breakfast bars. Relax in the resident lounge or work out at the fitness center. Play sports and picnic at nearby West Hills/John Bynon Park. By I-75.
The Village at Westland Cove
9635 Westland Cove Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1520 sqft
Knoxville's Premier Waterfront Community. Are you ready to live an active lifestyle? Our Knoxville apartment community features a waterfront location allowing easy access to Fort Loudoun Lake.
Copper Pointe
401 S Gallaher View Rd, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$899
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1150 sqft
If you are looking for an exceptional community in Knoxville, Tennessee, where extraordinary service is the norm, your search ends here. Once you explore our appealing pet-friendly apartments, you’ll wish you had brought the moving truck.
Goldelm at Metropolitan Apartments
790 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$744
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
950 sqft
Minutes from downtown Knoxville and surrounded by lush landscaping, these apartments offer wood-style flooring, granite counters and an elegant designer paint scheme. Take advantage of the resort-style pool, Wi-Fi and many more luxury amenities.
The Meridian
309 Broome Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$699
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in 15 acres of landscaped surroundings, this recently renovated West Knoxville apartment complex offers gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, air conditioning, and private patio/balcony. Enjoy 24-hour maintenance, basketball court and on-site laundry.
West Hills
The Willows of West Hills
7118 W Arbor Trace Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$909
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1326 sqft
Just a 12-minute commute to downtown and close to Whole Foods and restaurants. New interiors feature wood-style flooring, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets. Community has a clubhouse and resort-style pool.
Retreat West Hills
3399 Lake Brook Blvd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$779
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1190 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Knoxville's West Hills neighborhood, close to West Town Mall. Pet-friendly units come with carpets, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Clubhouse, carport and tennis court. Near West Hills Elementary School.
The Vue At Ridge Way
1201 Vista Ridge Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$952
1185 sqft
Spacious homes with energy-efficient appliances and a patio. Beat the heat in the swimming pool on hot days. Enjoy use of the playground. Minutes from I-40 for a smooth commute. By West Town Mall.
Goldelm at Cedar Bluff
424 N Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$779
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1042 sqft
Contemporary apartments in community with biking and jogging trails, clubhouse, and pool. Controlled access to complex. Apartments feature oversized closets and stainless steel appliances. Near Starbucks, Waffle House and I-75.
Bridlewood Westland
8700 Hopemont Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$925
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1324 sqft
Westland Apartments in Knoxville TN.
