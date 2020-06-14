/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:17 PM
24 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oak Ridge, TN
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
16 Units Available
The Oaks
101 Gates Dr O, Oak Ridge, TN
1 Bedroom
$685
400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Oaks in Oak Ridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
246 Gum Hollow Rd 4
246 Gum Hollow Road, Oak Ridge, TN
1 Bedroom
$675
140 sqft
ROOM 4 RENT. Looking for dependable Roommate! Beautiful Fully furnished Home, except for your bedroom, you furnish your own room. Home is in Oak Ridge. Lots of space.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Ridge
Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
19 Units Available
Preserve at Hardin Valley
2310 Yellow Birch Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,074
835 sqft
This elegant community offers wooded trails, volleyball courts, and fireside lounges. Apartments feature upscale amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, and large windows for ample natural light.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
Forest Ridge
9706 Smokey Ridge Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
860 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Knoxville Apartment Living Welcome home to luxury living at Forest Ridge Apartments in Knoxville. Forest Ridge is an upscale apartment community featuring spacious one, two or three bedroom townhomes.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Walden Legacy
1261 Walden Legacy Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$936
833 sqft
Upscale, premier gated community. Interior upgrades include crown molding, raised-panel cabinets and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each unit. On-site pool, playground and fitness center. Guest suite available. Pet-friendly. Minutes to Ball Camp Park.
Results within 10 miles of Oak Ridge
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Deane Hill
22 Units Available
Windover Apartment Homes
301 Cheshire Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$840
726 sqft
Apartments feature central air/heating and hardwood floors. Residents get access to a tennis court, picnic area and fitness center. Near I-40. Close to Lakeshore Park, West Town Mall and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:19pm
103 Units Available
The Village at Westland Cove
9635 Westland Cove Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
771 sqft
Knoxville's Premier Waterfront Community. Are you ready to live an active lifestyle? Our Knoxville apartment community features a waterfront location allowing easy access to Fort Loudoun Lake.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Bell Walker's Crossing
8301 Block House Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
889 sqft
Comfortable apartments with garden soaking tubs and breakfast bars. Relax in the resident lounge or work out at the fitness center. Play sports and picnic at nearby West Hills/John Bynon Park. By I-75.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Retreat West Hills
3399 Lake Brook Blvd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$779
645 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Knoxville's West Hills neighborhood, close to West Town Mall. Pet-friendly units come with carpets, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Clubhouse, carport and tennis court. Near West Hills Elementary School.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
12 Units Available
Heritage Lake
1105 Lake Heritage Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$920
767 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments offer granite counters, fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Community accommodates dogs and cats. Round-the-clock maintenance. Close to Concord Park and Fort Loudoun Lake. Easy access to I-140 for commuters.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Eagle Pointe
8608 Eagle Pointe Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
810 sqft
Eagle Pointe Apartments in Knoxville, Tennessee, offer a clubhouse and beautifully landscaped, flower-filled grounds. Apartments have new carpet, updated kitchens and lots of light. Classic colonial exteriors.
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
24 Units Available
Goldelm at Metropolitan Apartments
790 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$744
688 sqft
Minutes from downtown Knoxville and surrounded by lush landscaping, these apartments offer wood-style flooring, granite counters and an elegant designer paint scheme. Take advantage of the resort-style pool, Wi-Fi and many more luxury amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
4 Units Available
Brendon Park Apartments
9123 Grayland Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$825
680 sqft
Pet-friendly community in a park-like setting with impressive views. Patio or balcony in each unit. Salt-water pool, oversize sundeck and basketball courts available. State-of-the-art fitness center. Updated, spacious interiors.
Last updated June 14 at 06:59pm
5 Units Available
Goldelm at Cedar Bluff
424 N Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$839
785 sqft
Contemporary apartments in community with biking and jogging trails, clubhouse, and pool. Controlled access to complex. Apartments feature oversized closets and stainless steel appliances. Near Starbucks, Waffle House and I-75.
Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
28 Units Available
Element At Cedar Bluff
9015 Ten Mile Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$789
607 sqft
Recently renovated apartments include new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, open kitchen and nickel finishes. Community grill stations, swimming pool and dog walking areas.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
28 Units Available
Hudson on the Greenway Apartments
201 Cairn Cir NW, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$849
680 sqft
Near I-40, with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include on-site laundry, pool, playground, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
Deane Hill
4 Units Available
The Everly
519 Morrell Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$929
667 sqft
A short drive from I-75 and I-40. Pet-friendly community includes a tennis court, a pool and a clubhouse. Spacious homes have a fully equipped kitchen, a fireplace and carpet.
Last updated June 14 at 06:21pm
West Hills
16 Units Available
The Willows of West Hills
7118 W Arbor Trace Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$909
746 sqft
Just a 12-minute commute to downtown and close to Whole Foods and restaurants. New interiors feature wood-style flooring, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets. Community has a clubhouse and resort-style pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:19pm
15 Units Available
Copper Pointe
401 S Gallaher View Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$899
748 sqft
If you are looking for an exceptional community in Knoxville, Tennessee, where extraordinary service is the norm, your search ends here. Once you explore our appealing pet-friendly apartments, you’ll wish you had brought the moving truck.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Bridlewood Westland
8700 Hopemont Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$925
858 sqft
Westland Apartments in Knoxville TN.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Walker Springs
721 Walker Springs Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$839
825 sqft
Spacious apartments with patios or balconies. Beat the heat in the pool during hot summer days. Two laundry centers on the property. Easy access to I-40. Near Walker Springs Park.
Last updated December 16 at 11:39pm
Contact for Availability
Mountain View
601 S Peters Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$885
Boutique apartment community with easy access to I-40/75. Friendly community with tennis court and pool. Lush landscaping. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage. On-site laundry and parking.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4558 Knoxville Hwy C
4558 Knoxville Hwy, Morgan County, TN
1 Bedroom
$645
500 sqft
Unit C Available 07/01/20 One bedroom - Property Id: 73909 ** Utilities are included in rent ** ~NO electric or water deposit ~ Great school district !! Conveniently located on Knoxville Hwy 62 One bedroom home conveniently located near many
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
420 N Roane St 201
420 North Roane Street, Harriman, TN
1 Bedroom
$450
The Robert's House Apartments - Property Id: 296851 Studio apartment with kitchen and bath. Utilities and free WiFi included. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296851 Property Id 296851 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5843227)
