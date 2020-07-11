/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:09 AM
15 Apartments for rent in Oak Ridge, TN with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
12 Units Available
The Oaks
101 Gates Dr O, Oak Ridge, TN
1 Bedroom
$685
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Oaks in Oak Ridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
2 Units Available
Teller Village
100 Teejay Dr, Oak Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
$720
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Teller Village in Oak Ridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
43 Riverview Dr.
43 Riverview Drive, Oak Ridge, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3043 sqft
Breathtaking Designer Home located on Melton Hill Lake in Oak Ridge! - Stunning 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse located in The Rivers subdivision on Melton Hill Lake with recreational activities abound! The home features incredible outdoor space
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
246 Gum Hollow Rd 4
246 Gum Hollow Road, Oak Ridge, TN
1 Bedroom
$675
140 sqft
ROOM 4 RENT. Looking for dependable Roommate! Beautiful Fully furnished Home, except for your bedroom, you furnish your own room. Home is in Oak Ridge. Lots of space.
Last updated April 15 at 09:24am
1 Unit Available
304 E Forest Lane
304 West Forest Lane, Oak Ridge, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1788 sqft
For more information, contact Wendy Hohman at (865) 776-2667. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/knoxville/1113275 to view more pictures of this property. Large 3 bedroom 2 full baths. Enlarged porch room with new flooring .Full unfinished basement.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Ridge
Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
20 Units Available
Preserve at Hardin Valley
2310 Yellow Birch Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,137
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,468
1415 sqft
This elegant community offers wooded trails, volleyball courts, and fireside lounges. Apartments feature upscale amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, and large windows for ample natural light.
Results within 10 miles of Oak Ridge
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
$
87 Units Available
The Village at Westland Cove
9635 Westland Cove Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1520 sqft
Knoxville's Premier Waterfront Community. Are you ready to live an active lifestyle? Our Knoxville apartment community features a waterfront location allowing easy access to Fort Loudoun Lake.
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
24 Units Available
Deane Hill
Windover Apartment Homes
301 Cheshire Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$878
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1700 sqft
Apartments feature central air/heating and hardwood floors. Residents get access to a tennis court, picnic area and fitness center. Near I-40. Close to Lakeshore Park, West Town Mall and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
17 Units Available
Goldelm at Metropolitan Apartments
790 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$744
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
950 sqft
Minutes from downtown Knoxville and surrounded by lush landscaping, these apartments offer wood-style flooring, granite counters and an elegant designer paint scheme. Take advantage of the resort-style pool, Wi-Fi and many more luxury amenities.
Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
4 Units Available
Goldelm at Cedar Bluff
424 N Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$779
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1042 sqft
Contemporary apartments in community with biking and jogging trails, clubhouse, and pool. Controlled access to complex. Apartments feature oversized closets and stainless steel appliances. Near Starbucks, Waffle House and I-75.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
813 Canton Hollow
813 Canton Hollow Road, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1152 sqft
813 Canton Hollow Available 07/17/20 Farragut schools for 3 Bedroom 2 Bath house - All Farragut schools in this newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath house. New kitchen with premium appliances. All living on one level. Lots of basement storage.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8522 Madrid Court, #84
8522 Madrid Court, Knox County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$969
1360 sqft
Knoxville, 2 bedroom condo with 1360 square feet - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Rachel McCurry with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 583-9404 (cell) or (865) 983-0011 (office).
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4566 Knoxville Hwy 1
4566 Knoxville Hwy, Morgan County, TN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$745
Newly Remodeled 2bd/1ba - Property Id: 316669 https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/1073322 Newly Remodeled 2bd/1ba Utilities INCLUDED , No need to pay deposit to utility companies. Washer Dryer Included.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2136 Pine Meade Rd.
2136 Pine Meade Road, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
2136 Pine Meade Rd. Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3BR 2BA One-level West Knox - Beautiful, three bedroom home all on one level. Lovely neighborhood. Level lot with large trees and lots of grass.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
137 Durwood Road Unit F
137 Durwood Road, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1792 sqft
Knoxville, 3 bedroom end unit townhome with bonus room - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Sharon Arnwine with Realty Executives Associates at 865-313-7215 (cell) or 865-984-1111 (office).
