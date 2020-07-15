Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:16 PM

27 Apartments for rent in Oak Ridge, TN with garages

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
102 E Melbourne
102 East Melbourne Road, Oak Ridge, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2724 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Private, very large, gorgeous Home in Oak Ridge! - Photos do not capture the lovely curbside appeal and beautiful interior of this stunning home with a covered porch and porch swing! This lovely home has hardwood floors and tile, 3 nice-sized

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
43 Riverview Dr.
43 Riverview Drive, Oak Ridge, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3043 sqft
Breathtaking Designer Home located on Melton Hill Lake in Oak Ridge! - Stunning 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse located in The Rivers subdivision on Melton Hill Lake with recreational activities abound! The home features incredible outdoor space
Results within 5 miles of Oak Ridge
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
14 Units Available
Walden Legacy
1261 Walden Legacy Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$945
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,259
1516 sqft
Upscale, premier gated community. Interior upgrades include crown molding, raised-panel cabinets and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each unit. On-site pool, playground and fitness center. Guest suite available. Pet-friendly. Minutes to Ball Camp Park.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
30 Units Available
Forest Ridge
9706 Smokey Ridge Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$920
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1494 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Knoxville Apartment Living Welcome home to luxury living at Forest Ridge Apartments in Knoxville. Forest Ridge is an upscale apartment community featuring spacious one, two or three bedroom townhomes.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:29 AM
20 Units Available
Preserve at Hardin Valley
2310 Yellow Birch Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,142
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1415 sqft
This elegant community offers wooded trails, volleyball courts, and fireside lounges. Apartments feature upscale amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, and large windows for ample natural light.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2009 Knoll Tree Drive
2009 Knoll Tree Drive, Knox County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2042 sqft
Beautiful 2-Story 4 Bd -2.5 Ba Single Family Home in West Knox off Lovell Road. - Beautiful 2-Story 4 Bd -2.5 Ba Single Family Home in West Knox off Lovell Road.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
13036 Hampshire Bay Ln
13036 Hampshire Bay Ln, Farragut, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2036 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Bungalow - Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath bungalow style townhouse with beautiful views and a great open floor plan in Farragut. Maintenance free all brick exterior.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2334 Eppie Cove Lane
2334 Eppie Cove Ln, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1727 sqft
Knoxville, 3 bedroom home with bonus room - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Ryan Fogarty with Realty Executives Associates at 865-333-4840 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office). Brand NEW, 1727 SF ranch home.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
14297 Virtue Road
14297 Virtue Road, Loudon County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2200 sqft
14297 Virtue Road Available 08/01/20 Basement Ranch 4 Br. 3 Ba. 2 Car Garage - Basement Ranch House 3-4 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms Main level: 3 Br.
Results within 10 miles of Oak Ridge
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
5 Units Available
Brendon Park Apartments
9123 Grayland Dr, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$725
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
908 sqft
Pet-friendly community in a park-like setting with impressive views. Patio or balcony in each unit. Salt-water pool, oversize sundeck and basketball courts available. State-of-the-art fitness center. Updated, spacious interiors.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
14 Units Available
Bell Walker's Crossing
8301 Block House Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$950
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1295 sqft
Comfortable apartments with garden soaking tubs and breakfast bars. Relax in the resident lounge or work out at the fitness center. Play sports and picnic at nearby West Hills/John Bynon Park. By I-75.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:03 AM
22 Units Available
Hudson on the Greenway Apartments
201 Cairn Cir NW, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$849
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1288 sqft
Near I-40, with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include on-site laundry, pool, playground, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:08 AM
81 Units Available
The Village at Westland Cove
9635 Westland Cove Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1520 sqft
Knoxville's Premier Waterfront Community. Are you ready to live an active lifestyle? Our Knoxville apartment community features a waterfront location allowing easy access to Fort Loudoun Lake.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
27 Units Available
Eagle Pointe
8608 Eagle Pointe Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,154
1380 sqft
Eagle Pointe Apartments in Knoxville, Tennessee, offer a clubhouse and beautifully landscaped, flower-filled grounds. Apartments have new carpet, updated kitchens and lots of light. Classic colonial exteriors.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
5 Units Available
Heritage Lake
1105 Lake Heritage Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1330 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments offer granite counters, fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Community accommodates dogs and cats. Round-the-clock maintenance. Close to Concord Park and Fort Loudoun Lake. Easy access to I-140 for commuters.
Verified

Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Bridlewood Westland
8700 Hopemont Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$925
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1324 sqft
Westland Apartments in Knoxville TN.

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1952 Winter Winds Lane
1952 Winter Winds Lane, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1548 sqft
This basement 2 story offers lots of storage with full basement and 2 car garage, master bed room on main level, gas fireplace and much more. Convenient to I-75 and I-40.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
8905 Shoreham Circle
8905 Shoreham Boulevard, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2100 sqft
8905 Shoreham Circle Available 08/16/20 West Knoxville 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage with two living areas, dining room (or home office) Large, eat-in kitchen with all kitchen appliances included.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1504 Marconi Dr
1504 Marconi Drive, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1750 sqft
3 BR 2.5 BA brick basement ranch home in West Knoxville. Updated kitchen and carpeting. Finished basement for entertaining or relaxing. Nice deck overlooking spacious backyard and a 2 car garage. Minutes from shopping and dining.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
209 Duzane Drive
209 Duzane Drive, Farragut, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1400 sqft
RARE FIND IN FARRAGUT FOR $1,475 !!! - Location, location, location! Close to Turkey Creek Shopping, Dining and all Farragut schools in a quiet residential neighborhood. New floors and paint throughout. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1312 Judy Reagan Lane
1312 Judy Reagan Lane, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1896 sqft
1312 Judy Reagan Lane Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3/4 Bd - 2.5 Ba Brick 2-Story Single Family Home in West Knoxville! - Beautiful 3/4 Bd - 2.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
750 Foster Dr
750 Foster Drive, Loudon County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1700 sqft
Located in the Martell Estates East Subdivision, Unique, large one level home in excellent location! - This home has so much character! 1700 Square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large sunroom on huge level lot in excellent Lenoir City location!

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
6436 Granite Hill Lane
6436 Granite Hill Ln, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1915 sqft
6436 Granite Hill Lane Available 06/01/20 SIngle Family Home in West Knoxville - 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath - Enjoy this spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the popular Mineral Springs neighborhood in West Knoxville.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
437 S Gallaher View Rd #7
437 South Gallaher View Road, Knox County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 Bedroom condo in West Knoxville - Move in Special! Rent for only $1400 for the first 6 months. The next six months is $1500 for this 2 BR Townhouse in a great location! Close to Kingston Pike and West Town Mall.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Oak Ridge, TN

Oak Ridge apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

