Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

New construction town home located in Burkitt Commons, end unit, lots of light. Very walk-able neighborhood with restaurants & stores just steps away from your door; Titos, Hoss Burger, Barrels & Brews...& more. 2 car garage, 4 BR, 3.5 Bath, w bottom bedroom possibly a bonus room, office or in-law suite as it has a full bath and storage closet. Hardwood, granite, new W/D next to 3rd floor bedroom, outside covered patio deck off main. CONTACT owner Brian Lombardo 408-421-6188