Nolensville, TN
107 Burkitt Commons Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

107 Burkitt Commons Ave

107 Burkitt Commons Ave · (615) 414-8411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

107 Burkitt Commons Ave, Nolensville, TN 37135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3.5 baths, $2200 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Beautiful home in Burkitt Commons - Property Id: 190167

Beautiful, new home in Burkitt Commons end unit with beautiful views. This family friendly 2,000 sq ft home with 3 bedrooms & 3.5 baths.
- New Kitchen with quartz countertops and everything upgraded
- New Master Bath Shower
- New Garage Doors
- New HVAC Unit + zoning
- New Tankless Water Heater
- Rear Deck
- Dog Park and Park area in front of home
- No lawn maintenance all included Landlord pays HOA Fees

Location, location, location! This property you can walk to dining and several future shops. Minutes from two grocery stores.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/190167
Property Id 190167

(RLNE5842922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Burkitt Commons Ave have any available units?
107 Burkitt Commons Ave has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 107 Burkitt Commons Ave have?
Some of 107 Burkitt Commons Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Burkitt Commons Ave currently offering any rent specials?
107 Burkitt Commons Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Burkitt Commons Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Burkitt Commons Ave is pet friendly.
Does 107 Burkitt Commons Ave offer parking?
Yes, 107 Burkitt Commons Ave does offer parking.
Does 107 Burkitt Commons Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 Burkitt Commons Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Burkitt Commons Ave have a pool?
No, 107 Burkitt Commons Ave does not have a pool.
Does 107 Burkitt Commons Ave have accessible units?
No, 107 Burkitt Commons Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Burkitt Commons Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Burkitt Commons Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Burkitt Commons Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 107 Burkitt Commons Ave has units with air conditioning.
