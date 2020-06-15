107 Burkitt Commons Ave

Amenities
Beautiful home in Burkitt Commons - Property Id: 190167
Beautiful, new home in Burkitt Commons end unit with beautiful views. This family friendly 2,000 sq ft home with 3 bedrooms & 3.5 baths.
- New Kitchen with quartz countertops and everything upgraded
- New Master Bath Shower
- New Garage Doors
- New HVAC Unit + zoning
- New Tankless Water Heater
- Rear Deck
- Dog Park and Park area in front of home
- No lawn maintenance all included Landlord pays HOA Fees
Location, location, location! This property you can walk to dining and several future shops. Minutes from two grocery stores.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/190167
