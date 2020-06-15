107 Burkitt Commons Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Beautiful home in Burkitt Commons - Property Id: 190167



Beautiful, new home in Burkitt Commons end unit with beautiful views. This family friendly 2,000 sq ft home with 3 bedrooms & 3.5 baths.

- New Kitchen with quartz countertops and everything upgraded

- New Master Bath Shower

- New Garage Doors

- New HVAC Unit + zoning

- New Tankless Water Heater

- Rear Deck

- Dog Park and Park area in front of home

- No lawn maintenance all included Landlord pays HOA Fees



Location, location, location! This property you can walk to dining and several future shops. Minutes from two grocery stores.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/190167

Property Id 190167



(RLNE5842922)