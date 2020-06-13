1714 Kendall Cove Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave carpet

3 bed, 2.5 bathrooms. New carpet and paint and fenced-in yard. I-40 is 5-min drive and the commuter train station only 6 miles away. Family friendly neighborhood! Lawn care available for additional monthly charge. Tenants responsible for utilities (electricity, gas, water, & trash service). Dogs are considered at owner's discretion, with an additional refundable security dep. ($500) and pet rent ($25/mth). No cats, no smokers, no exceptions. For showings or info, contact Kate 615-200-7395.