Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:40 PM

1714 Kendall Cove Ln

1714 Kendall Cove Lane · (615) 424-4055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1714 Kendall Cove Lane, Mount Juliet, TN 37122

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1652 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 bed, 2.5 bathrooms. New carpet and paint and fenced-in yard. I-40 is 5-min drive and the commuter train station only 6 miles away. Family friendly neighborhood! Lawn care available for additional monthly charge. Tenants responsible for utilities (electricity, gas, water, & trash service). Dogs are considered at owner's discretion, with an additional refundable security dep. ($500) and pet rent ($25/mth). No cats, no smokers, no exceptions. For showings or info, contact Kate 615-200-7395.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

