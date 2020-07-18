All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like 4207 Tunbridge Pl (Hickory Hill).
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
4207 Tunbridge Pl (Hickory Hill)
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

4207 Tunbridge Pl (Hickory Hill)

4207 Tunbridge Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
Hickory Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4207 Tunbridge Place, Memphis, TN 38141
Hickory Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply for Free! Applications are processed same day and an agent will be reaching out to you immediately upon approval. Apply for free here: https://forms.monday.com/forms/6ab3a990d37c8e1fa81cb3133056c02a

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4207 Tunbridge Pl (Hickory Hill) have any available units?
4207 Tunbridge Pl (Hickory Hill) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 4207 Tunbridge Pl (Hickory Hill) currently offering any rent specials?
4207 Tunbridge Pl (Hickory Hill) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4207 Tunbridge Pl (Hickory Hill) pet-friendly?
Yes, 4207 Tunbridge Pl (Hickory Hill) is pet friendly.
Does 4207 Tunbridge Pl (Hickory Hill) offer parking?
No, 4207 Tunbridge Pl (Hickory Hill) does not offer parking.
Does 4207 Tunbridge Pl (Hickory Hill) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4207 Tunbridge Pl (Hickory Hill) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4207 Tunbridge Pl (Hickory Hill) have a pool?
No, 4207 Tunbridge Pl (Hickory Hill) does not have a pool.
Does 4207 Tunbridge Pl (Hickory Hill) have accessible units?
No, 4207 Tunbridge Pl (Hickory Hill) does not have accessible units.
Does 4207 Tunbridge Pl (Hickory Hill) have units with dishwashers?
No, 4207 Tunbridge Pl (Hickory Hill) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4207 Tunbridge Pl (Hickory Hill) have units with air conditioning?
No, 4207 Tunbridge Pl (Hickory Hill) does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr
Memphis, TN 38018
Fielder Square
70 S 4th St
Memphis, TN 38103
El Dorado
2743 Ketchum Road
Memphis, TN 38114
Arbors River Oaks
225 Arbor Commons Cir
Memphis, TN 38120
Gayoso House
130 S Front St
Memphis, TN 38103
Walnut Hill
8920 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38018
Villas at Cordova
8546 Prestine Loop
Memphis, TN 38018
Grand Island Apartment Homes
300 Island Dr
Memphis, TN 38103

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 Bedrooms
Memphis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMemphis Pet Friendly Places
Memphis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Germantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Oxford, MSOlive Branch, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory HillSpringhill Community Civic ClubParkway Village
The CoreCountrywoodMud Island
Fox MeadowsRichwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College