Memphis, TN
3041 Morningside Street
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

3041 Morningside Street

3041 Morningside Street · (901) 219-6416
Location

3041 Morningside Street, Memphis, TN 38127
Frayser

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
This property is a cute 2bdrm/1bath with a living room, dining room, & small office. There's a separate storage unit in the back & a covered patio.

Qualifications: Make 3x's the amount of the rent, no recent rental judgments, not currently in a bankruptcy, & have good rental history.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3041 Morningside Street have any available units?
3041 Morningside Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 3041 Morningside Street currently offering any rent specials?
3041 Morningside Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3041 Morningside Street pet-friendly?
No, 3041 Morningside Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 3041 Morningside Street offer parking?
Yes, 3041 Morningside Street offers parking.
Does 3041 Morningside Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3041 Morningside Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3041 Morningside Street have a pool?
No, 3041 Morningside Street does not have a pool.
Does 3041 Morningside Street have accessible units?
No, 3041 Morningside Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3041 Morningside Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3041 Morningside Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3041 Morningside Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3041 Morningside Street has units with air conditioning.
