All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like 242 N Claybrook St Lot 26.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
242 N Claybrook St Lot 26
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 PM

242 N Claybrook St Lot 26

242 N Claybrook St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

242 N Claybrook St, Memphis, TN 38104
Crosstown

Amenities

new construction
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
new construction
Brand new construction and a wonderful home in the midtown area close to Crosstown and the concourse. Great shopping and restaurants.

Call Reedy and Company for more information (901) 842-0805 -- to view this home using our automated showing system call (901) 425-1054!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 N Claybrook St Lot 26 have any available units?
242 N Claybrook St Lot 26 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 242 N Claybrook St Lot 26 currently offering any rent specials?
242 N Claybrook St Lot 26 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 N Claybrook St Lot 26 pet-friendly?
No, 242 N Claybrook St Lot 26 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 242 N Claybrook St Lot 26 offer parking?
No, 242 N Claybrook St Lot 26 does not offer parking.
Does 242 N Claybrook St Lot 26 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 242 N Claybrook St Lot 26 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 N Claybrook St Lot 26 have a pool?
No, 242 N Claybrook St Lot 26 does not have a pool.
Does 242 N Claybrook St Lot 26 have accessible units?
No, 242 N Claybrook St Lot 26 does not have accessible units.
Does 242 N Claybrook St Lot 26 have units with dishwashers?
No, 242 N Claybrook St Lot 26 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 242 N Claybrook St Lot 26 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 242 N Claybrook St Lot 26 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Metro 67
67 Madison Ave
Memphis, TN 38103
Highland Row
395 S Highland St; Ste 128
Memphis, TN 38111
Gayoso House
130 S Front St
Memphis, TN 38103
Walnut Hill
8920 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38018
Waterford Place
8037 Waterford Cir
Memphis, TN 38125
Hedgerow
4733 Heather Row
Memphis, TN 38141
Harbor Island Apartments and Townhomes
444 Island Dr
Memphis, TN 38103
Bristol on Union
205 Pasadena Pl
Memphis, TN 38104

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 Bedrooms
Memphis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMemphis Pet Friendly Places
Memphis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Germantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Olive Branch, MSOxford, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MSLakeland, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory HillSpringhill Community Civic ClubParkway Village
The CoreGray's CreekAlliance Of Cordova Neighborhoods
CountrywoodMud Island

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College