Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

2001 Central Ave

2001 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2001 Central Avenue, Memphis, TN 38104
Cooper Young

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
A MUST SEE!! 3BR/1ba, ENTIRE top floor flat, triplex, close to Cooper Young, approx 1750 sq ft. LAWN MAINTENANCE & WATER INCLUDED! Renovated kitchen! All hardwood or tile! - 3BR/1ba flat, the entire top floor of a triplex, full of charm! Private entrance with a balcony. Unit offers all hardwood or tile and smooth ceilings. Living room with decorative fireplace, dining room and breakfast room! Renovated kitchen offers gas cooking, breakfast bar and fridge stays! Laundry room with connections only. A portion of the yard is fenced, but not the entire yard. LAWN MAINTENANCE and WATER IS INCLUDED! Pets are owner approval only, additional fees apply. All tenants must qualify per CLPM. Please call 901.758.5678 to schedule your showing today!

(RLNE3474200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Central Ave have any available units?
2001 Central Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 Central Ave have?
Some of 2001 Central Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Central Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Central Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Central Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 Central Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2001 Central Ave offer parking?
No, 2001 Central Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2001 Central Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Central Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Central Ave have a pool?
No, 2001 Central Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Central Ave have accessible units?
No, 2001 Central Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Central Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 Central Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
