2001 Central Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

A MUST SEE!! 3BR/1ba, ENTIRE top floor flat, triplex, close to Cooper Young, approx 1750 sq ft. LAWN MAINTENANCE & WATER INCLUDED! Renovated kitchen! All hardwood or tile! - 3BR/1ba flat, the entire top floor of a triplex, full of charm! Private entrance with a balcony. Unit offers all hardwood or tile and smooth ceilings. Living room with decorative fireplace, dining room and breakfast room! Renovated kitchen offers gas cooking, breakfast bar and fridge stays! Laundry room with connections only. A portion of the yard is fenced, but not the entire yard. LAWN MAINTENANCE and WATER IS INCLUDED! Pets are owner approval only, additional fees apply. All tenants must qualify per CLPM. Please call 901.758.5678 to schedule your showing today!



(RLNE3474200)