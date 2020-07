Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

1662 Madison Available 08/14/20 Great Newly Built Home in Midtown!!!! - This NEWLY BUILT home is centrally located in Midtown and is close to Overton Square, Minglewood Hall, Cooper-Young, CBU and Rhodes College. The home offers a fridge, stove, dishwasher, washer, dryer, microwave and central heat and air. There are granite countertops tops throughout and gated parking!!!



(RLNE2251852)