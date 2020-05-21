All apartments in Memphis
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:02 AM

1363 Goodbar Ave

1363 Goodbar Avenue · (901) 260-0206
Location

1363 Goodbar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38104
Central Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1363 Goodbar Ave · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Come See this Great home! - ***$250.00 off the first full month of rent***Wonderful opportunity to lease a home in mid-town. The home is rather large with over 2000 square feet. There are three bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms, and a large basement. Charming Bungalow home located in the Midtown Memphis area. You will be greeted by a classic large front porch- great for entertaining guests or relaxing. Home features beautiful hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, and bedrooms. Kitchen has a brand new tile floor is equipped with refrigerator, large gas stove and dishwasher. The kitchen has recently installed black granite countertops and deep sinks. 3 spacious bedrooms provide plenty of space to relax. attached to the kitchen, you will find a very large walk-in pantry, guest bathroom and a door leading to the downstairs basement area that is perfect for additional storage. The separate laundry room has lots of room with door can be closed off from the rest of the house. There is one large bedroom and bathroom downstairs, and two bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs. All bathrooms have been recently renovated. The rear of the home has an elevated deck accessible by the kitchen door. The home is heated by radiating heat, but has central air conditioning. Please be advised that fireplaces and chimneys are not guaranteed to be operational, and the burden will be upon the resident of the property to professionally verify in writing the safety of any fireplace, gas logs or chimney TO the management company before using. This is especially crucial with wood burning fireplaces. Ask the leasing office about vendors used by EPM whom we recommend for these services. Regarding pets, any pet will only be admitted at the homeowner's discretion, as the homeowner retains the right to refuse any pet based on breed or weight. Small and medium dogs only. SORRY NO CATS ALLOWED! Call us for more information 901-260-0206 Ext. 1

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5326352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1363 Goodbar Ave have any available units?
1363 Goodbar Ave has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1363 Goodbar Ave have?
Some of 1363 Goodbar Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1363 Goodbar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1363 Goodbar Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1363 Goodbar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1363 Goodbar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1363 Goodbar Ave offer parking?
No, 1363 Goodbar Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1363 Goodbar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1363 Goodbar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1363 Goodbar Ave have a pool?
No, 1363 Goodbar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1363 Goodbar Ave have accessible units?
No, 1363 Goodbar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1363 Goodbar Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1363 Goodbar Ave has units with dishwashers.
