1363 Goodbar Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

Come See this Great home! - ***$250.00 off the first full month of rent***Wonderful opportunity to lease a home in mid-town. The home is rather large with over 2000 square feet. There are three bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms, and a large basement. Charming Bungalow home located in the Midtown Memphis area. You will be greeted by a classic large front porch- great for entertaining guests or relaxing. Home features beautiful hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, and bedrooms. Kitchen has a brand new tile floor is equipped with refrigerator, large gas stove and dishwasher. The kitchen has recently installed black granite countertops and deep sinks. 3 spacious bedrooms provide plenty of space to relax. attached to the kitchen, you will find a very large walk-in pantry, guest bathroom and a door leading to the downstairs basement area that is perfect for additional storage. The separate laundry room has lots of room with door can be closed off from the rest of the house. There is one large bedroom and bathroom downstairs, and two bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs. All bathrooms have been recently renovated. The rear of the home has an elevated deck accessible by the kitchen door. The home is heated by radiating heat, but has central air conditioning. Please be advised that fireplaces and chimneys are not guaranteed to be operational, and the burden will be upon the resident of the property to professionally verify in writing the safety of any fireplace, gas logs or chimney TO the management company before using. This is especially crucial with wood burning fireplaces. Ask the leasing office about vendors used by EPM whom we recommend for these services. Regarding pets, any pet will only be admitted at the homeowner's discretion, as the homeowner retains the right to refuse any pet based on breed or weight. Small and medium dogs only. SORRY NO CATS ALLOWED! Call us for more information 901-260-0206 Ext. 1



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5326352)