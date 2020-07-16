2211 Bee Hive Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

*Contactless Showings/ Self-Showings*



Unique Property Code: QZ2211- To inquire about the availability of this property and/or arrange a self-showing, have this unique property code available when you call, or text, Tandem Realty.



This spacious 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 2-story home has all the upgrades including energy efficient appliances, granite countertops, gorgeous wood cabinetry and attached 2-car garage. This home comes with private master suite.



Nearby schools include Spring Hill Elementary School, Spring Hill Middle School and Spring Hill High School.



Seconds away from the shopping, food, and entertainment at The Crossings of Spring Hill.



*Property requires a minimum 600 credit score (averaged among applicants) and minimum $4,485 gross monthly income (totaled among all applicants). This is a minimum and does not necessarily guarantee approval.



*Prior to inquiring or applying, please read our application guidelines under the FAQs at the bottom of the page here: http://www.tandemrealty.com/properties/



