Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:30 AM

2211 Bee Hive Dr

2211 Bee Hive Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2211 Bee Hive Dr, Maury County, TN 38401

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
*Contactless Showings/ Self-Showings*

Unique Property Code: QZ2211- To inquire about the availability of this property and/or arrange a self-showing, have this unique property code available when you call, or text, Tandem Realty.

This spacious 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 2-story home has all the upgrades including energy efficient appliances, granite countertops, gorgeous wood cabinetry and attached 2-car garage. This home comes with private master suite.

Nearby schools include Spring Hill Elementary School, Spring Hill Middle School and Spring Hill High School.

Seconds away from the shopping, food, and entertainment at The Crossings of Spring Hill.

*Property requires a minimum 600 credit score (averaged among applicants) and minimum $4,485 gross monthly income (totaled among all applicants). This is a minimum and does not necessarily guarantee approval.

*Prior to inquiring or applying, please read our application guidelines under the FAQs at the bottom of the page here: http://www.tandemrealty.com/properties/

Tandem Realty, LLC
2906 Berry Hill Dr, Nashville, TN 37204, United States
Phone: +1 615-329-9988

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 Bee Hive Dr have any available units?
2211 Bee Hive Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maury County, TN.
What amenities does 2211 Bee Hive Dr have?
Some of 2211 Bee Hive Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 Bee Hive Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2211 Bee Hive Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 Bee Hive Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2211 Bee Hive Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2211 Bee Hive Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2211 Bee Hive Dr offers parking.
Does 2211 Bee Hive Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2211 Bee Hive Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 Bee Hive Dr have a pool?
No, 2211 Bee Hive Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2211 Bee Hive Dr have accessible units?
No, 2211 Bee Hive Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 Bee Hive Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2211 Bee Hive Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2211 Bee Hive Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2211 Bee Hive Dr has units with air conditioning.
