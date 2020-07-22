/
/
giles county
6 Apartments for rent in Giles County, TN📍
25993 Main St
25993 Main Street, Ardmore, TN
Studio
$2,000
2327 sqft
Property was originally built as a Dairy Queen and has been used as other fast food operations in the past. Is currently closed.Seller will consider lease proposals as well! Lease rate is $2000 per month with acceptable lease.
449 E. Madison St.
449 E Madison St, Pulaski, TN
1 Bedroom
$450
572 sqft
Corona Special: First Month Free (April) and Reduced Security Deposit: Nice studio apartment that's only a few blocks off of the Pulaski square. All appliances are included, large closet space, nice utility room, nice deck and more.
2100 columbia hwy
2100 Columbia Hwy, Giles County, TN
1 Bedroom
$650
1000 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath House Located Just Outside The City Limits Of Pulaski. Rental Application Required Along With A 1 Year Lease Agreement. Tenant Responsible For All Utilities And Also Maintaining The Yard.
Results within 5 miles of Giles County
4962 Campbellsville pike
4962 Campbellsville Pike, Maury County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
nice mobile home, two bedroom, utility hook up's, new paint, new blinds, cleaned and ready to go
27569 Grant Drive
27569 Grant Drive, Limestone County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1450 sqft
Beautiful all brick 1,450 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, fresh paint, hardwood floors, two car garage and a large fenced in backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Giles County
13182 Pulaski Pike
13182 Pulaski Pke, Madison County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1750 sqft
13182 Pulaski Pike Available 08/01/20 Farm House! Great Location....
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Giles County area include University of Alabama in Huntsville, Oakwood University, Nashville State Community College, Belmont University, and Lipscomb University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Nashville, Murfreesboro, Huntsville, Franklin, and Spring Hill have apartments for rent.