Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony furnished bathtub ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access online portal package receiving

We invite you to experience the comfort and convenience of Hunters Creek Apartments in Lebanon, Tennessee. At Hunters Creek Apartments, we like to believe that we are that special place to make you feel at home. Located just two miles from downtown Lebanon and only minutes to Nashville, Hunters Creek is a combination of urbanity and tranquility. We offer a variety of one, two, and three bedroom apartments that will fit any lifestyle. Residents will enjoy a wood-burning fireplace, a full size washer and dryer, ample storage space, and energy efficient central heat and air all within a tranquil country setting. French doors will lead you out to your own private balcony or patio to overlook the stunning views of our elegant clubhouse, refreshing pool with sun deck, and fun playground.