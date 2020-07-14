All apartments in Lebanon
Hunters Creek

100 Hunters Creek Blvd · (615) 988-7351
Location

100 Hunters Creek Blvd, Lebanon, TN 37087

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1109 sqft

Unit 119 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1109 sqft

Unit 281 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1109 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 131 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,257

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1321 sqft

Unit 234 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,271

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1321 sqft

Unit 116 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,306

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1321 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hunters Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
furnished
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
package receiving
We invite you to experience the comfort and convenience of Hunters Creek Apartments in Lebanon, Tennessee. At Hunters Creek Apartments, we like to believe that we are that special place to make you feel at home. Located just two miles from downtown Lebanon and only minutes to Nashville, Hunters Creek is a combination of urbanity and tranquility. We offer a variety of one, two, and three bedroom apartments that will fit any lifestyle. Residents will enjoy a wood-burning fireplace, a full size washer and dryer, ample storage space, and energy efficient central heat and air all within a tranquil country setting. French doors will lead you out to your own private balcony or patio to overlook the stunning views of our elegant clubhouse, refreshing pool with sun deck, and fun playground.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $300 holding fee
Additional: Trash: $5/month; Water: $40/month; Pest control: $3/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Max weight 30 lbs.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface lot parking available. No assigned parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hunters Creek have any available units?
Hunters Creek has 13 units available starting at $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hunters Creek have?
Some of Hunters Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hunters Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Hunters Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hunters Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Hunters Creek is pet friendly.
Does Hunters Creek offer parking?
Yes, Hunters Creek offers parking.
Does Hunters Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hunters Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hunters Creek have a pool?
Yes, Hunters Creek has a pool.
Does Hunters Creek have accessible units?
No, Hunters Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Hunters Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, Hunters Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Hunters Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hunters Creek has units with air conditioning.
