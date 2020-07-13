/
apartments with pool
116 Apartments for rent in La Vergne, TN with pool
6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Summer Creek
2001 Madison Square Blvd, La Vergne, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1242 sqft
We put the “community” in apartment community. With three spacious floor plans, a 24-hour fitness center, optional online rent payment and more, Summer Creek was designed with our residents in mind.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
996 Tom Hailey Boulevard
996 Tom Hailey Boulevard, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1276 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,276 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
7020 Zither Lane
7020 Zither Lane, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1777 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1104 Geneil Lane
1104 Geneil Lane, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1304 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,304 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 1 mile of La Vergne
11 Units Available
11 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at Smyrna
400 Chaney Rd, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,059
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1386 sqft
Minutes from I-24 and just 25 minutes from downtown Nashville. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. On-site amenities include a tennis court, hot tub and media room.
Verified
46 Units Available
46 Units Available
Verandas at Sam Ridley
1000 Colonnade Dr, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1386 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Life is little more effortless when you live it Verandas at Sam Ridley apartment homes located in Nashville, Tennessee.
Verified
26 Units Available
26 Units Available
Vintage Burkitt Station
13153 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,299
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1312 sqft
A beautiful community with ample interior updates, including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile bath floors. Near I-24 and the bike paths. On-site fitness center and pool.
Results within 5 miles of La Vergne
Verified
27 Units Available
27 Units Available
Waterford Crossings
5825 Crossings Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$929
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1392 sqft
In southeast Nashville with easy access to I-24. The community amenities include weekly aerobics classes, two pools, and a dog park. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature nine-foot ceilings, laundry connections, and walk-in closets.
Verified
29 Units Available
29 Units Available
Lyric On Bell
455 Arbor Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1550 sqft
Close to downtown Nashville. Featuring designer fixtures, open floor plans and private patios/balconies. Dog- and cat-friendly with a large dog park. Easy access to I-24, movies and shopping.
Verified
6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Ashton Creek Farms
14531 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1330 sqft
Conveniently located between Hwy 41 and I-24, just minutes from shopping and dining this beautiful and spacious location allows for quick access around Southeastern Nashville.
Verified
18 Units Available
18 Units Available
Preakness Apartments
630 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$874
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
955 sqft
Close to I-24 and Downtown Nashville. Luxury amenities with a 24-hour fitness center, picnic pavilion with grilling area, and cyber cafe. Brushed-nickel accents, fireplaces and pet-friendly.
Verified
15 Units Available
15 Units Available
Discovery at Mountain View
5000 Mountain Springs Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,013
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1004 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-24 and Nashville International Airport. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, pool, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified
17 Units Available
17 Units Available
The Club
1 Hickory Club Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$845
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1021 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an onsite pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour clothes care center. Residents also enjoy European cabinetry, fireplaces, and balconies or patios. The neighborhood is convenient to Antioch Park and Murfreesboro Pike.
Verified
46 Units Available
46 Units Available
The Overlook
727 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$849
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1266 sqft
Boasting upscale amenities, premium finishes, and well appointed floor plans; you will love coming home to The Overlook. Our Antioch, TN apartments offer relaxation and serenity in a resort like atmosphere.
Verified
19 Units Available
19 Units Available
Autumnwood
Mission Hickory Highlands
100 Hickory Highlands Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$841
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
971 sqft
Peaceful apartment complex with 24-hour fitness center, tennis court, clubhouse and three swimming pools. Units have 9-foot ceilings, sunrooms in certain homes and updated black appliances.
Verified
24 Units Available
24 Units Available
Cedar Pointe
Cedar Pointe
1157 Bell Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$894
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$803
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1020 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Pointe Apartments, apartment living reimagined! The premier community in Antioch, Tennessee, we provide spacious, newly-renovated homes that feature modern amenities and luxurious shared spaces in a great location just minutes from
Verified
20 Units Available
20 Units Available
Cambridge at Hickory Hollow
660 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$890
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, handicapped-accessible community. Units have air conditioning and washer/dryer hookups. Plenty of shopping and dining at the nearby Global Mall at the Crossings. Commuters will like the proximity to I-24.
Verified
5 Units Available
5 Units Available
Harbour Town
Chase Cove Apartments
2999 Smith Springs Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,028
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,468
1315 sqft
Peaceful community just a short drive from parks, grocery stores, dining and entertainment. One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with central air conditioning and heating, private patio/balcony and walk-in closets.
Verified
12 Units Available
12 Units Available
The Villages at Meadowood
5160 Rice Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$964
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, close to Walmart SuperCenter and a slew of restaurants. Homes are fully appointed with dining area, large kitchen windows and abundant closets. Community offers playground, pool, clubhouse and more.
Verified
9 Units Available
$
9 Units Available
Abbington Heights
149 Hickory Hollow Terrace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$906
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
1046 sqft
Welcome to Abbington Heights Apartment, in beautiful Antioch, Tennessee. Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be in the Nashville area.
Verified
5 Units Available
5 Units Available
The Villages at Stonewood
5161 Rice Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom apartments with easy access to I-40 and I-24. Units feature walk-in closets, dining area, and have washer/dryer connections available. Community features pools and spas; racquetball, volleyball and tennis courts; and clubhouse.
Verified
37 Units Available
37 Units Available
Chimney Top Apartments
100 Chimneytop Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$790
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
908 sqft
Situated in a scenic wooded location and close to Interstate 24, these apartments have been upgraded to include frieze carpets, private garages and hardwood floors. Complex is pet friendly and offers 24-hour emergency maintenance service.
Verified
17 Units Available
17 Units Available
The Summit
100 Mountainhigh Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$839
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
988 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments close to I-24 and Hickory Hollow Mall. Unique features such as in-unit fireplaces, a car wash area with vacuum, swimming pool with two-level sun deck, and more.
Verified
2 Units Available
2 Units Available
Davenport Condos
Davenport Condominiums
125 Davenport Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Community includes a 24-hour gym, pool and barbecue area. Near shops and restaurants along Murfreesboro Pike. Close to Nashboro Golf Club.
