Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:50 AM

161 Apartments for rent in La Vergne, TN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some La Vergne apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...
1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Summer Creek
2001 Madison Square Blvd, La Vergne, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1242 sqft
We put the “community” in apartment community. With three spacious floor plans, a 24-hour fitness center, optional online rent payment and more, Summer Creek was designed with our residents in mind.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1721 Luton Dr
1721 Lutor Drive, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1395 sqft
.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
155 Dreville Dr
155 Dreville Drive, La Vergne, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1789 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
996 Tom Hailey Boulevard
996 Tom Hailey Boulevard, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1276 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,276 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
502 Nixon Way
502 Nixon Way, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1403 sqft
3 bed/2.5 bath townhome located in LaVergne, and now available for lease! This stunning unit has an attached 1 car garage plus fenced in backyard with patio. Beautiful ceramic flooring throughout the entire downstairs, plus bathrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1104 Geneil Lane
1104 Geneil Lane, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1304 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,304 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
211 Merritt Dr
211 Merritt Drive, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1760 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a great location in a desirable neighborhood, a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, many updated and upgraded features, central

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
1508 Waxman Dr
1508 Waxman Drive, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1270 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage One Level Ranch Home with New paint, Flooring ready by 7/1/2020!

1 of 17

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
191 Lyndhurst Drive
191 Lyndhurst Drive, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
2105 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1220 Waveland Ct
1220 Waveland Court, La Vergne, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1718 sqft
Brand new home with great curb appeal! Features include a large eat-in kitchen with pantry, master suite with nice sized master bath, two car garage, and a back patio overlooking the backyard.
Results within 1 mile of La Vergne
1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at Smyrna
400 Chaney Rd, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,074
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1386 sqft
Minutes from I-24 and just 25 minutes from downtown Nashville. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. On-site amenities include a tennis court, hot tub and media room.
1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
46 Units Available
Verandas at Sam Ridley
1000 Colonnade Dr, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1386 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Life is little more effortless when you live it Verandas at Sam Ridley apartment homes located in Nashville, Tennessee.
1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
26 Units Available
Vintage Burkitt Station
13153 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,299
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1312 sqft
A beautiful community with ample interior updates, including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile bath floors. Near I-24 and the bike paths. On-site fitness center and pool.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Hickory Woods Estates
4701 Rockland Trail
4701 Rockland Trail, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3025 sqft
Space Galore! Former Model home. Garage was converted to huge room, perfect for a home office or play room. Bedrooms are larger than usual.
Results within 5 miles of La Vergne
1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
9 Units Available
Abbington Heights
149 Hickory Hollow Terrace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$906
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
1046 sqft
Welcome to Abbington Heights Apartment, in beautiful Antioch, Tennessee. Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be in the Nashville area.
1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
6 Units Available
Ashton Creek Farms
14531 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1330 sqft
Conveniently located between Hwy 41 and I-24, just minutes from shopping and dining this beautiful and spacious location allows for quick access around Southeastern Nashville.
1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
18 Units Available
Preakness Apartments
630 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$874
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
955 sqft
Close to I-24 and Downtown Nashville. Luxury amenities with a 24-hour fitness center, picnic pavilion with grilling area, and cyber cafe. Brushed-nickel accents, fireplaces and pet-friendly.
1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
Discovery at Mountain View
5000 Mountain Springs Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,013
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1004 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-24 and Nashville International Airport. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, pool, coffee bar and dog park.
1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
17 Units Available
The Club
1 Hickory Club Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$845
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1021 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an onsite pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour clothes care center. Residents also enjoy European cabinetry, fireplaces, and balconies or patios. The neighborhood is convenient to Antioch Park and Murfreesboro Pike.
1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
46 Units Available
The Overlook
727 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$849
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1266 sqft
Boasting upscale amenities, premium finishes, and well appointed floor plans; you will love coming home to The Overlook. Our Antioch, TN apartments offer relaxation and serenity in a resort like atmosphere.
1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
27 Units Available
Waterford Crossings
5825 Crossings Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$889
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1392 sqft
In southeast Nashville with easy access to I-24. The community amenities include weekly aerobics classes, two pools, and a dog park. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature nine-foot ceilings, laundry connections, and walk-in closets.
1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
19 Units Available
Autumnwood
Mission Hickory Highlands
100 Hickory Highlands Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$841
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
971 sqft
Peaceful apartment complex with 24-hour fitness center, tennis court, clubhouse and three swimming pools. Units have 9-foot ceilings, sunrooms in certain homes and updated black appliances.
1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
27 Units Available
Lyric On Bell
455 Arbor Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1550 sqft
Close to downtown Nashville. Featuring designer fixtures, open floor plans and private patios/balconies. Dog- and cat-friendly with a large dog park. Easy access to I-24, movies and shopping.
1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
25 Units Available
Cedar Pointe
Cedar Pointe
1157 Bell Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$894
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$803
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1020 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Pointe Apartments, apartment living reimagined! The premier community in Antioch, Tennessee, we provide spacious, newly-renovated homes that feature modern amenities and luxurious shared spaces in a great location just minutes from
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in La Vergne, TN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some La Vergne apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

