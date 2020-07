Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities

The front door will lead you into an open floor plan with an inviting family room that offers plenty of room to entertain guests. Entering the kitchen, you will appreciate the ample pantry space. Retreat to the master bedroom, which is complete with a private bath. Outside, you will appreciate the expansive, grassy backyard.