191 Lyndhurst Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include, a large bonus room with a half bath, fenced yard, fireplace, granite, two car garage, tile, split floor plan, vaulted ceilings, an eat in kitchen, double sinks in the master, separate tub/shower, garden tub, ceiling fan, walk-in closet’s, coat closet, washer and dryer hook up and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in.This home also features a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large bonus room and more. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.