Last updated March 24 2020 at 4:58 PM

191 Lyndhurst Drive

191 Lyndhurst Drive · (615) 627-5957
Location

191 Lyndhurst Drive, La Vergne, TN 37086

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,745

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2105 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include, a large bonus room with a half bath, fenced yard, fireplace, granite, two car garage, tile, split floor plan, vaulted ceilings, an eat in kitchen, double sinks in the master, separate tub/shower, garden tub, ceiling fan, walk-in closet’s, coat closet, washer and dryer hook up and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in.This home also features a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large bonus room and more. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 Lyndhurst Drive have any available units?
191 Lyndhurst Drive has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 191 Lyndhurst Drive have?
Some of 191 Lyndhurst Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 191 Lyndhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
191 Lyndhurst Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 Lyndhurst Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 191 Lyndhurst Drive is pet friendly.
Does 191 Lyndhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 191 Lyndhurst Drive does offer parking.
Does 191 Lyndhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 191 Lyndhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 Lyndhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 191 Lyndhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 191 Lyndhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 191 Lyndhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 191 Lyndhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 191 Lyndhurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 191 Lyndhurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 191 Lyndhurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
