All apartments in Knoxville
Find more places like Steeplechase Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Knoxville, TN
/
Steeplechase Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Steeplechase Apartments

5800 Central Avenue Pike · (423) 218-4246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Knoxville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5800 Central Avenue Pike, Knoxville, TN 37912

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7-0707 · Avail. now

$720

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 519 sqft

Unit 34-3401 · Avail. Aug 28

$727

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22-2204 · Avail. now

$829

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

Unit 33-3304 · Avail. Aug 15

$829

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

Unit 50-5006 · Avail. now

$829

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

See 19+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 35-3501 · Avail. now

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 43-4301 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,204

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 45-4501 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,224

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Steeplechase Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
media room
volleyball court
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
coffee bar
dog park
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to Steeplechase Apartments, a beautiful and vibrant residential community that offers apartments for rent in Knoxville! Surrounded by rolling hills and the lush beauty of nature, youll not only get a peaceful and serene area to call home, but youll also find a wide range of amenities and conveniences that make everyday life a little less stressful and a lot more fun. These 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Knoxville, TN offer unique layouts, as well as amenities that include serving bars, step-down living areas, large windows that provide plenty of natural lighting, washer and dryer connections in every home, and much more to give you a feeling of luxury. Our tight-knit community of apartments in Knoxville, TN is also filled with ways for you to relax and have fun outside of your home. From our TWO refreshing, crystal-clear swimming pools, to our sand volleyball court, large clubhouse and private lake, youll always find something to enjoy among the beautifully landscaped grounds at Steeplechase Apartments. Plus, your furry friend will enjoy our exclusive two-tier dog park at our pet-friendly apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee: $150-1BR, $200-2BR and $250-3BR
Additional: Trash: $7/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $350 (first pet), $100 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Other. Please call for parking information.
Storage Details: In Patio area

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Steeplechase Apartments have any available units?
Steeplechase Apartments has 27 units available starting at $720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does Steeplechase Apartments have?
Some of Steeplechase Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Steeplechase Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Steeplechase Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Steeplechase Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Steeplechase Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Steeplechase Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Steeplechase Apartments offers parking.
Does Steeplechase Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Steeplechase Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Steeplechase Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Steeplechase Apartments has a pool.
Does Steeplechase Apartments have accessible units?
No, Steeplechase Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Steeplechase Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Steeplechase Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Steeplechase Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greentree Homes
4831 E Summit Cir
Knoxville, TN 37919
Legends at Oak Grove
5605 Holly Grove Way
Knoxville, TN 37918
Briarcliff At West Hills
505 Buckeye Dr
Knoxville, TN 37919
The Meridian
309 Broome Rd
Knoxville, TN 37909
Preserve at Hardin Valley
2310 Yellow Birch Way
Knoxville, TN 37932
The Willows of West Hills
7118 W Arbor Trace Dr
Knoxville, TN 37909
Bridlewood Westland
8700 Hopemont Way
Knoxville, TN 37923
Copper Pointe
401 S Gallaher View Rd
Knoxville, TN 37919

Similar Pages

Knoxville 1 BedroomsKnoxville 2 Bedrooms
Knoxville Apartments with ParkingKnoxville Dog Friendly Apartments
Knoxville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oak Ridge, TNMaryville, TNSeymour, TN
Maynardville, TNFarragut, TNMorristown, TN
Tellico Village, TNAthens, TNFairfield Glade, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South KnoxvilleFountain City
Forest HeightsNorwood
Deane Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity