Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance internet access media room volleyball court dogs allowed cats allowed parking pet friendly 24hr laundry bbq/grill coffee bar dog park hot tub tennis court

Welcome to Steeplechase Apartments, a beautiful and vibrant residential community that offers apartments for rent in Knoxville! Surrounded by rolling hills and the lush beauty of nature, youll not only get a peaceful and serene area to call home, but youll also find a wide range of amenities and conveniences that make everyday life a little less stressful and a lot more fun. These 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Knoxville, TN offer unique layouts, as well as amenities that include serving bars, step-down living areas, large windows that provide plenty of natural lighting, washer and dryer connections in every home, and much more to give you a feeling of luxury. Our tight-knit community of apartments in Knoxville, TN is also filled with ways for you to relax and have fun outside of your home. From our TWO refreshing, crystal-clear swimming pools, to our sand volleyball court, large clubhouse and private lake, youll always find something to enjoy among the beautifully landscaped grounds at Steeplechase Apartments. Plus, your furry friend will enjoy our exclusive two-tier dog park at our pet-friendly apartments!