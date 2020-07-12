All apartments in Knoxville
Find more places like The Palmer.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Knoxville, TN
/
The Palmer
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:03 PM

The Palmer

2100 Wilson Rd · (423) 415-0161
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Knoxville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2100 Wilson Rd, Knoxville, TN 37912

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Palmer.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
pool table
Like privacy yet enjoy the conveniences of the city life? The Palmer has exactly what you are looking for in your next home. Tucked away in a neighborhood but conveniently located near all major interstates, The Palmer offers the best of both worlds. We are located three miles from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, and minutes away from all major shopping. From our updated apartment homes to our upgraded amenities, you will fall in love with our community. Give us a call today to begin living the lifestyle you deserve.. live The Palmer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant/married couple
Deposit: $199 non-refundable *based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Administrative Fee
Additional: $10 per month Asset Protect Liability (in place of renter's insurance)
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $300 for first pet, $150 for additional
limit: 2
rent: $10.00/month for the first pet and an additional $5.00/month for the second pet
Dogs
restrictions: Chow, Doberman, Akita, Pitbull, Rottweiler
Cats
restrictions: N/A
Parking Details: Open.
Storage Details: N/A

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Palmer have any available units?
The Palmer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Knoxville, TN.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Palmer have?
Some of The Palmer's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Palmer currently offering any rent specials?
The Palmer is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Palmer pet-friendly?
Yes, The Palmer is pet friendly.
Does The Palmer offer parking?
Yes, The Palmer offers parking.
Does The Palmer have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Palmer offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Palmer have a pool?
Yes, The Palmer has a pool.
Does The Palmer have accessible units?
No, The Palmer does not have accessible units.
Does The Palmer have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Palmer has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Palmer?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bell Walker's Crossing
8301 Block House Way
Knoxville, TN 37923
Mountain View
601 S Peters Rd
Knoxville, TN 37922
Steeplechase Apartments
5800 Central Avenue Pike
Knoxville, TN 37912
Walden Legacy
1261 Walden Legacy Way
Knoxville, TN 37931
Heritage Lake
1105 Lake Heritage Way
Knoxville, TN 37922
Preserve at Hardin Valley
2310 Yellow Birch Way
Knoxville, TN 37932
Windsor Court
614 Cedar Ln
Knoxville, TN 37912
Walker Springs
721 Walker Springs Rd
Knoxville, TN 37923

Similar Pages

Knoxville 1 BedroomsKnoxville 2 Bedrooms
Knoxville Apartments with ParkingKnoxville Dog Friendly Apartments
Knoxville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oak Ridge, TNMaryville, TNSeymour, TN
Maynardville, TNFarragut, TNMorristown, TN
Tellico Village, TNAthens, TNFairfield Glade, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South KnoxvilleFountain City
Forest HeightsNorwood
Deane Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity