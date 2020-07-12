The Palmer

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant/married couple
Deposit: $199 non-refundable *based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Administrative Fee
Additional: $10 per month Asset Protect Liability (in place of renter's insurance)
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $300 for first pet, $150 for additional
limit: 2
rent: $10.00/month for the first pet and an additional $5.00/month for the second pet
Dogs
restrictions: Chow, Doberman, Akita, Pitbull, Rottweiler