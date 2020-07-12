Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments coffee bar e-payments online portal package receiving pool table

Like privacy yet enjoy the conveniences of the city life? The Palmer has exactly what you are looking for in your next home. Tucked away in a neighborhood but conveniently located near all major interstates, The Palmer offers the best of both worlds. We are located three miles from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, and minutes away from all major shopping. From our updated apartment homes to our upgraded amenities, you will fall in love with our community. Give us a call today to begin living the lifestyle you deserve.. live The Palmer.