The Meridian.

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit; $199-$299 Lease term fee
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: $10: building fee, $5: trash fee, $3 pest fee, $4.99 utility billing fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300 (first pet), $150 (second pet)
limit: 2
rent: None
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Dobermans, Rottweilers, Chows, Pit Bulls
Parking Details: unassigned parking.