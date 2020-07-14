All apartments in Knoxville
Location

309 Broome Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1I · Avail. now

$699

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Unit 25A · Avail. Aug 25

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 8D · Avail. Oct 23

$809

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13C · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 6G · Avail. Aug 8

$939

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Meridian.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
parking
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
dog park
e-payments
internet access
online portal
package receiving
The Meridian has everything you need to feel right at home. Our 217 apartment home community sits on approximately 15 acres of beautifully landscaped lawns in the heart of West Knoxville. We are located just off I-40, and only minutes to the downtown area, all major attractions, in addition to the brand new Turkey Creek Upscale Shopping and Entertainment Pavilion.
\n\n
At your new home, you can enjoy our resort style swimming pool, join and meet new friends at our beautiful pool gazebo, work out in the fitness center, or take a stroll on the new walking and hiking trail adjacent to our community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit; $199-$299 Lease term fee
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: $10: building fee, $5: trash fee, $3 pest fee, $4.99 utility billing fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300 (first pet), $150 (second pet)
limit: 2
rent: None
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Dobermans, Rottweilers, Chows, Pit Bulls
Cats
restrictions: None
Parking Details: unassigned parking.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Meridian have any available units?
The Meridian has 5 units available starting at $699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Meridian have?
Some of The Meridian's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Meridian currently offering any rent specials?
The Meridian is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Meridian pet-friendly?
Yes, The Meridian is pet friendly.
Does The Meridian offer parking?
Yes, The Meridian offers parking.
Does The Meridian have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Meridian does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Meridian have a pool?
Yes, The Meridian has a pool.
Does The Meridian have accessible units?
Yes, The Meridian has accessible units.
Does The Meridian have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Meridian has units with dishwashers.

